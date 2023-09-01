Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

The portrait of the former Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is believed to have died, at an informal memorial service in Moscow (August 28, 2023). © IMAGO/Vlad Karkov / ZUMA Wire

The Kremlin is doing everything it can to prevent Yevgeny Prigozhin from being given “martyr status”. The confusion surrounding the funeral of the ex-Wagner boss was part of the plan, according to US war experts.

MOSCOW – The head of the Wagner group is dead. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s funeral on Tuesday (29 August) in St. Petersburg was largely secret and without military honours. War experts at the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) see this as an attempt by the Kremlin to keep reporting on it small. The leadership in Moscow wants to prevent Prigozhin from being made a “martyr” according to the ISW report on Wednesday.

Confusion about Prigozhin’s funeral: plan apparently worked out in secret service meetings

The Kremlin was in via Prigozhin’s allure Russia concerned, analyzed the ISW. That’s why the funeral was deliberately kept secret. There was an intelligence meeting at which a strategy was developed, as two Russian officials from the Moscow Times informed. Accordingly, the first deputy chief of staff of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, and various intelligence officials came together to “evaluate every possibility of the public […] to prevent protests and to mislead the public about the location of Prigozhin’s funeral,” US war experts said.

On the day of the funeral, there was also a lot of conflicting information and reports about the location of the ceremony, the analysis continued. Official Kremlin channels were almost completely silent about it, “probably also as part of the Kremlin’s planned ‘reporting’ of the funeral,” it said. The unfounded speculation of several Telegram channels that Prigozhin could have survived the crash may have been a diversionary maneuver.

After Prigozhin’s death: pressure on Russian military bloggers increases

The pro-Russian military bloggers play a significant role in Moscow’s reporting. In view of the death of Prigozhin, the pressure is apparently increasing: the Kremlin is now trying to identify those ultra-nationalist military bloggers who have not yet been obviously connected to the former Wagner boss or his mercenary army, but who “promote disobedience to the regime or the military”. , according to the ISW.

The US war experts referred to one Message from a pro-Russian military blogger, who reported being visited by “aggressive Telegram channel promoters.” He wanted to convince him to advertise certain Telegram channels that discussed the death of the Wagner leadership in an almost “insulting way”. When he refused, he was accused of “supporting the rebellion and opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian constitution,” according to the ISW report.

Ukraine War: ISW reports possible self-censorship by pro-Russian military bloggers

A split in Russian society would not help the Russian war effort, commented the military blogger quoted by the ISW. From the US think tank’s point of view, the incident indicates that prominent military bloggers are self-censoring their discussions about Prigozhin’s death and are orienting themselves towards the Kremlin when reporting on the topic.

Two months after instigating a mutiny in Russia, Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash. In comments by independent Russian media there is repeated talk of a targeted attack by the Kremlin on the Wagner boss. Meanwhile, Moscow denies having anything to do with the plane crash.