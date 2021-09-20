After the order of the Federal Chamber -which revoked the partial file of the investigation by the VIP Vaccination-, Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti reactivated the investigation with a series of measures that even after twenty days had passed, the Ministry of Health did not respond. This Monday, he also ordered a crossover of telephone calls involving the former Minister of Health, Ginés González García and other former officials.

As the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano requested an analysis of the communications of Carla Vizzoti, the judge asked him to justify the reason well since it is not imputed in the file. Or that in such case, evaluate if it will be part of the case as investigated.

The cause worries the Government, which went through one of its worst weeks of institutional crisis. Throughout the process, the Casa Rosada sought to reduce the issue to a mere mischief: “advance the place in line,” was the explanation of President Alberto Fernández. Despite this, the scandal cost Ginés González García his position. Now, through an appeal from the PIA led by Sergio Rodríguez, Justice is investigating the possible commission of a criminal offense.

The court is still waiting for the Legal Affairs area of ​​the Ministry of Health to deliver the report requested twenty days ago when the case was reopened, in which the number of doses it received should be detailed – especially between December 29, 2020 and February. of this year – how the saving of the doses was decided, under what protocols and in what way their distribution was decided.

The portfolio led by Carla Vizzoti (whose parents are under investigation in the case), also had to deliver to the Justice a detail of the conformation of the areas that were in charge of former officials Marcelo Guille, Mauricio Monsalvo, Martín Sabignoso and Arnaldo Medina . All of them are accused, as is former minister Ginés González García.

This Monday, Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti promoted new measures to advance the investigation and ordered that a crossover of telephone calls be made involving Ginés González García and former officials that were under him, all of them accused in the file.

As soon as he was notified of the resolution of the Chamber that reversed his dismissals and ordered an investigation of those vaccinated as well, Capuchetti delegated the investigation to the prosecutor Eduardo Taiano, who required this intermingling of telephone calls that had been required on his occasion, by the PIA as well. .

The ethical discussion

The resolution of Chamber I of the Chamber ordered that the possible discretion in the application of a set of vaccines be investigated. “Why were they, and not others among the millions of citizens of the country in the same conditions, were the beneficiaries of this simultaneous vaccination?”, Considered the judges.

For the chambermaids, “the mere ethical judgment is surpassed by another, typical of this criminal field. This examination, curtailed in advance, is the one that must be carried out, facing a complete and comprehensive analysis ”.

These indications should be taken into account when “describing the object of the process”, since according to judicial sources it could be expanded, that is, add more crimes or accused persons. But also, the Chamber indicated, it should be taken into account “the passively legitimized subjects -that is, the vaccinated people- because, as the PIA pointed out, it is possible to read there an eventual participation that claims to be cleared.”

On this point, sources of the case pointed out to Clarín, “It will be necessary to analyze what possible crime as participants committed the people who received the vaccine”. Regarding them, the Chamber pointed out that “it is unknown in what character they were vaccinated, if that quality was real or assigned for the sole purpose of circumventing the requirements of the implemented vaccination system and, in this case, if that fiction was thus declared by the beneficiary or by whoever had the task of loading the official data ”.

Once this tour has been completed, in which the Chamber asked that the various facts be clarified in a “complete way, each one in its own dimension and at the same time all integrated under a common gaze, it is that they will be in a position to be able to legally define them. ”.

It will only be at that time, the judges understood, that “it will be up to the conciliar judge, in the light of all the normative order, the typicality or not of the various investigated conducts – those of some having the vaccines, those of others receiving their benefits- insofar as they have been outside the legal protection ”. Consequently “until then, any evaluation will be hasty and therefore imperfect.”

Although the head of the PIA had a request for interlocking telephone calls from officials and vaccinated people, the court will not yet promote this measure.