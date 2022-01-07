The Bolivian government suspended two decrees that required the presentation of a vaccination card against Covid-19 or a negative PCR test to carry out procedures or enter public spaces.

According to information from the newspaper El Deber, the decrees were already being questioned in court and the government of President Luis Arce decided to suspend them after pressure from civil society organizations linked to the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the party of Evo Morales and the current head of State.

The Departmental Federation of Teachers of Rural Education in La Paz had set a deadline of 24 hours, which expired on Thursday (6), for the measure to be suspended. El Deber reported that the union agrees with the vaccination against Covid-19, but not that it is imposed by the government.

In turn, a leader of coca growers in the Yungas region, in a statement to the Bolivian newspaper, made it clear that the sector is against immunization. “They want to put this in our bodies, they are experimenting with us and they are threatening the lives of Bolivians. We have the right to decide whether we will be vaccinated or not,” he said.

Other unions and representative and Christian organizations also spoke out against the obligation, asking that the issue be better discussed, rather than imposed.

The government of Luis Arce reported that about 70% of the Bolivian population has already received at least the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 and almost 60% has a complete vaccination schedule.