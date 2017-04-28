The Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) has often been in dispute due to its decisions. The censor board’s discussion on social media was highest when Pahlaj Nihalani was made its chief. He was succeeded by lyricist Prasoon Joshi in August 2017. Although he was also criticized on social media in some cases, but in some cases his time has been quiet. Now there is talk of a new head of the censor board in his place.

It is being said in some reports through unconfirmed sources that the chair of the head of Central Board of Film Certification may be given to filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Madhur Bhandarkar is also considered close to BJP as a political ideology. National Award winning director Madhur Bhandarkar has made great films in his career like Fashion, Traffic Signal, Corporate, Page 3, Aan, Satta and Chandni Bar.

By the way, Prasoon Joshi’s tenure as the head of the Central Board of Film Certification has ended in August 2020 itself. Prasoon will continue in this post until the government announces the new chief. Now it has to be seen whether the government makes Madhur Bhandarkar the chief of the censor board or someone else.