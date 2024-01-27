Dhe alleged involvement of twelve employees of the UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA in the Hamas massacre in Israel has caused outrage around the world. Several countries temporarily stopped payments to the UN organization – including Germany. “Until the clarification is complete, Germany, in coordination with other donor countries, will temporarily not approve any new funds for UNWRA in Gaza,” the Foreign Office and the Development Ministry announced on Saturday evening in Berlin. In any case, there are currently no new commitments pending, it said.

At the same time, the ministries emphasized that humanitarian aid for the Palestinians was continuing. A few days ago, funding for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN children's fund Unicef ​​was increased by seven million euros. UNWRA is vital for the basic needs of the Palestinian population. It was “absolutely right” that UNRWA acted immediately in light of the allegations against staff and that Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini “took immediate action”.

Since October 7, humanitarian aid provided through UNRWA and development cooperation funds have been used to finance basic supplies such as water, food, emergency shelter, hygiene and sanitation as well as medical supplies for the people in the Gaza Strip and in particular for the families who have fled to the south of the region , it continued.

The Foreign Office is “deeply concerned” about the reports

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said Israel had provided the agency with information that several employees were involved in the bloodbath. Lazzarini and UN Secretary-General António Guterres were horrified and threatened those affected with criminal consequences if their suspicions were confirmed.







The UN initially did not say how the employees might have been involved in the Hamas massacre in Israel. The Foreign Office was “deeply concerned” about the reports, the ministry wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Lazzarini fired the employees and ordered an investigation. The Foreign Office welcomed both. Lazzarini must make it clear to the UN aid agency's staff that “all forms of hatred and violence are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Israel: Many UN employees are Hamas members

According to its own information, the federal government supported the UN relief organization with more than 200 million euros in 2023 alone. Other Western countries are also important donors to UNRWA. The USA and Canada temporarily suspended the provision of additional funding for the UN aid agency. According to the US State Department, the United States is extremely concerned. Italy also stopped its financial aid. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also assured: “We are committed to providing humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population and protecting the security of Israel.” Australia, Finland and the United Kingdom are also temporarily stopping payments.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused the UN aid agency on Saturday of having many employees who were members of Hamas and supported terrorism. He provided no evidence of this. In a post on Platform X, he wrote that UNRWA serves “as the civilian arm of Hamas” in the Gaza Strip. According to his wishes, the organization should no longer play a role in the Palestinian territory after the end of the war. “UNRWA is not the solution.”







The Islamist Hamas spoke of a smear campaign by Israel against international organizations that help the Palestinians. “The unscrupulous Nazi entity” is trying to “cut off all the lifelines of our people.”

On Friday, the United Nations' highest court's decision that Israel must better protect Palestinians during its military operation in the Gaza Strip drew mixed reactions. On Saturday night, four Hezbollah militia fighters died in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon after Israel came under fire from there. The Houthi militia again attacked a freighter in the Gulf of Aden. USA reacted rather cautiously.