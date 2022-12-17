Twitter CEO Elon Musk has ordered the company to lift the suspension of accounts of journalists who allegedly violated the company’s “antidoxxing” policy – the virtual practice of researching and transmitting private data about an individual or organization, such as their real-time location. – after conducting a poll on the social network.

Last Thursday (15), Twitter suspended indefinitely the accounts of five journalists from major American press vehicles who had made reference to a sixth account created to report the real-time location of Musk’s private plane. The ban, although temporary, raised several criticisms against Musk, self-described “absolutist of free expression”, for the sudden measure, which was justified by an internal Twitter policy adopted after the acquisition of the social media platform by the South African tycoon.

Faced with the repercussions, Musk created a poll, asking the public whether the suspension of accounts should end immediately or in seven days, warning that he would respect the voting decision. 24 hours after the opening of the poll, 58.7% of respondents voted for the alternative “now”, while the remaining 41.3% chose “in seven days”. Early this Saturday (17) Musk announced that the suspension of accounts would be immediate: “The people have spoken. Accounts that transmitted private data about my location will now have their suspension revoked,” he wrote. More than 3.6 million network users voted in the poll.

Temporary account bans hit figures like CNN journalist Donie O’Sullivan; New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac; and Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell. Also affected by the suspension were journalists Micah Lee of The Intercept; Steve Herman, Voice of America correspondent; Matt Binder of Mashable; former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann; and former Vox Aaron Rupar.

Users came under the crosshairs of Twitter for having made some kind of reference to the @ElonJet account, which disclosed the real-time location of Musk’s plane. On Wednesday (14), the CEO of Twitter warned that any network users who practice “doxxing” or who post links to sites with real-time location would be suspended, calling the practice a “violation of physical security”. After the ban – named by the American media as “Thursday Night Massacre” – both CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post publicly manifested themselves, classifying Twitter’s decision as “impulsive and unjustified” and calling for the accounts to be reinstated. of your collaborators.