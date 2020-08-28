A police operation in the USA shocked. A cell phone video shows a black man being shot in the back by officers. The deed becomes a political issue.

Another case of police violence against a black man in the US state of Wisconsin rocked.

Jacob Blake was shot several times in the back in broad daylight. Video recordings from a cell phone document the police operation.

The act sparked major protests – and fueled the dispute between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Update from August 27, 9:56 p.m.: The precarious situation in American Kenosha has long since become a political issue. The Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has incumbent Donald Trump accused of fueling violence in the country for political gain. “He’s pouring more gasoline on the fire,” said Biden on Thursday in the transmitter MSNBC. “He’s hoping for more violence, not less violence.”

In the past few days, after a black American was shot in the back during a police operation in the state of Wisconsin, there had also been violence during protests. The promise of “law and order” was a key message at Trump’s Republican convention – Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday among other things: “You will not be safe in Biden’s America.”

Biden countered: “The problem is, we’re in right now Donald Trump’s America. “The Republicans had at the convention neither about the Corona crisis, the reasons for the protests still spoken. Also threw Biden told speakers at the Republican Congress that they had lied: “Lies, lies, lies. One at a time. ”To Trump himself he said,“ I think we all know that this man has a somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth. ”

On Friday should Trump Give a speech at the party congress on the official acceptance of the nomination as a presidential candidate – this will lead to further attacks Biden expected.

USA: Protests after police shots – NBA postpones basketball games

Update from August 27th, 7.45 a.m .: The African American who was seriously injured by police gunshots in the back Jacob Blake had a knife in his car, according to the US judiciary. Investigators found a knife on the ground on the driver’s side, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said on Wednesday. Blake himself admitted the possession of a knife.

It was initially unclear whether the 29-year-old had held the knife in his hand at one point in the dispute. The attorney general said another weapon was not found in the vehicle.

The US basketball league NBA meanwhile had three for Wednesday scheduled games postponed. The league officials reacted to a game boycott of the team Milwaukee Bucks. The team from Wisconsin had boycotted the planned game against Orlando Magic to demonstrate against the police shots against Blake. The NBA subsequently postponed all three games scheduled for the day

USA: Protests after police shots – Trump sends national guard

Update from August 26, 9:25 p.m .: After the fatal shots on two people during the Protests against police violence in the US state of Wisconsin is a 17-year-old arrested been. Police took the young man into custody in Antioch, Illinois, it said. The 17-year-old has already been formally charged with the homicide and will be transferred to Wisconsin.

Two people were shot dead during protests by hundreds of demonstrators on Tuesday.

Quit because of the protests against racism and police violence US President Donald Trump the posting of units of the National Guard to Kenosha. He wanted to send national guards and federal police officers to prevent “looting, arson, violence and anarchy” in Kenosha, he said on Twitter.

“We will Looting, arson, violence and anarchy not tolerate it on American roads, “explained Trump. “Law and Order” should be restored. It was his first reaction since the shooting at Blake.

… TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Policeman shoots African Americans in the back several times: 29-year-old is now paralyzed

Update from August 26th, 12:05 p.m.: The mother des in the USA Police shots seriously injured African American in the back Jacob Blake (see first report) has to peaceful protests called. She said she saw “a lot of damage” in Kenosha Julia Jackson on Tuesday after being in the city in the state of Wisconsin for two nights in a row Riots came. These incidents “did not reflect what my son and family are.”

“If Jacob knew what violence and destruction was going on, he would be very unhappy,” said Julia Jackson. Blake’s family stated that 29 year old be from the waist down paralyzed and may never be able to walk again. According to his lawyers, bullets penetrated Blake Spine, his stomach, his liver and one poor. “The current medical diagnosis is that he is paralyzed,” said human rights lawyer Ben Crump. “It will take a miracle for Jacob Blake junior to ever walk again.”

Blake’s father threw one at the police “Senseless attempted murder” in front. “They shot my son seven times as if he didn’t count. But my son matters. He’s a person. ”Friday is in the capital Washington a great march against Police violence planned against blacks. It takes place on the anniversary of the famous speech “I Have a Dream” (“I have a dream”) by the black civil rights activist Martin Luther King instead of. King delivered the speech on August 28th 1963.

Jacob Blake Sr. accuses the US police of a “senseless attempted murder” of his son. © Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP

Policeman shoots African Americans in the back several times: Video shakes the USA – an emergency declared

Update from August 25, 10:37 p.m .: After two nights of violent protests in the US state of Wisconsin over the shooting of a black American by police officers Emergency been called out. Governor Tony Evers also ordered an increased presence of the National Guard in the city of Kenosha on Tuesday. Many see the controversial use against the African-American Jacob Blake as the latest example of racism and police violence in the USA.

Of the 29 year old family man was seriously injured in his back by police gunshots in Kenosha on Sunday. A video shows Blake walking to his car, followed by two police officers with guns drawn. One of the weapons is pointed at his back. When Blake opens the driver’s door and leans into the car, shots are fired. According to the family lawyer, Ben Crump, the car had Blake’s children, ages three, five, and eight.

According to Blake’s father and lawyer, he is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the gunshots. Bullets would have hit the spine. “It will take a miracle for him to walk again,” said lawyer Crumb on Tuesday. “He shot my son seven times. Seven times! ”Said Jacob Blake Sr. Mother Julia Jackson said tearfully that her son would be against the violence if he knew about it. “We need healing.”

Governor Evers stressed that there is a line between peaceful protest and rioting that endangers families and businesses.

Policeman shoots African Americans in the back several times: Video shakes the United States

(First reported August 24th) Kenosha – Another case of Police violence against a Black has sparked protests in the US state of Wisconsin. A US police officer from Kenosha shot a man in the back. Mobile phone videos show a police officer firing from close range. The victim was about to get into his car.

After police shots in the United States: Afro-American is in mortal danger

Jacob Blake had been shot several times in the back in broad daylight, said the state governor, Tony Evers, on the online service Twitter. The incident took place on Sunday in the city of Kenosha. According to the police, Blake is in mortal danger. He was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee by helicopter.

“We don’t know all the details yet, but what we do know is that he is not the first black man or person to be injured, shot or mercilessly killed by security forces in our state or country,” Evers said Twitter. “We stand by those who demand justice, equality and responsibility for the lives of blacks,” he added.

Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. – Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) August 24, 2020

Kenosha: US policeman shoots Black several times in the back when deployed – that’s what the police say

The police said they were called to a domestic incident at around 5:11 p.m. on Sunday. The video footage of the incident shows two police officers with guns drawn following an African-American man who walks around his gray car. When he opens the door to get behind the wheel, one of the policemen pulls his shirt and gunshots can be heard. Blake is apparently shot in the back several times.

USA: The children had to watch everything – his three sons were in the car

The human rights attorney Ben Crump explained on Twitter that Blake was trying to mediate an argument between two women. His three sons were in the car. “You saw a cop shoot your father. You will be traumatized forever, ”said Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd, who was killed in a brutal police operation in Minneapolis in late May. Floyd died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Warning, the following Twitter video contains disturbing content:

Wow. This Black man was shot several times in the back by @KenoshaPolice today. He was getting into his car after apparently breaking up a fight between two women. He’s in critical condition now. We demand JUSTICE! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/I1reDEp4nw – Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 24, 2020

After dark, numerous demonstrators gathered in Kenosha to face riot police, as pictures from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel showed. The city imposed a night curfew.

A police operation sparked protests in the US state of Wisconsin. © Wdjt-Tv / AFP

After shooting in the back – US police officers are on leave

The Wisconsin Justice Department said the criminal investigation department is investigating the case. The police officers involved are on leave the authority said on Monday morning.

George Floyd’s death in May sparked national and global demonstrations against excessive police violence and racism. The Movement Black Lives Matter * demanded justice from those responsible(AFP).

USA: The death of George Floyd causes debate in Germany too

Are the events in the USA with the death of George Floyd also possible in Germany? As Merkur.de * reports, criminologist Christian Pfeiffer names causes, effects – and approaches for improvement. * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

