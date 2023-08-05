Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

A visitor to the heavy metal festival in Wacken, Schleswig-Holstein, has been missing since Tuesday. Police have now found him again.

Update from August 3, 2023, 4:30 p.m.: Wacken – As the police announced on Thursday afternoon, the Wacken visitor who had been missing since Tuesday could be found again. He was found in the Neuenbrook area, about 20 kilometers from the festival site, and is now back with his relatives.

“The missing person was initially returned to his family on the festival site. However, they intended to leave immediately afterwards,” said a police spokeswoman when asked.

The Wacken Open Air was able to start on August 2nd despite constant rain and admission stops. © Christian Charisius/dpa

Police ask for help: 55-year-old Wacken Festival visitor missing

First report from August 3, 2023, 8:20 a.m.: Wacken – A 55-year-old man has been missing since Tuesday (August 1) around 3:30 p.m., who was last seen at around 7:20 p.m. at Campsite X at the Wacken Open Air. This emerges from a report by the Itzehoe police department on Tuesday. The population was asked to help find the festival visitor.

The Wacken Festival was affected by weather chaos this year. Heavy rain even caused the organizers to stop visitors in order to ensure a “reasonable visitor capacity”.