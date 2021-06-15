The American team continues to bet on augmented reality, this time with the Autobots and Decepticons.

Niantic, Inc. you already have a new project in hand. The creators of Pokemon go or Harry Potter: Wizards Unite They will continue to work on widely known licenses in popular culture, this time with the development of an augmented reality video game starring the Autobots and Decepticons. It has been dubbed Transformers: Heavy Metal, and will have beta soon.

In Heavy Metal it’s time to fight Decepticons in turn-based battlesThe team in charge has not shared many details about the production at the moment, leaving us with the logo and a couple of background images, but we did find an overview of the title. “In Transformers: Heavy Metal, players will join the Guardian Network, a group of humans allied to the Autobots in a war against the Decepticons. As a Guardian, players will discover hidden regions on Earth to find resources and fight Decepticons in turn-based battles, either alone or with friends, “shares Niantic, Inc.

Through the website, the authors of Ingress are also betting on a selective release for Transformers: Heavy Metal, ensuring that the beta version will be able to be tested in some markets soon, without sharing more specific details.

Niantic, Inc. is the great flagship studio in this type of augmented reality games, where we also find proposals such as Jurassic World Alive. In 3DJuegos, a few months ago we left you a special with six great augmented reality games for mobiles beyond Pokémon GO and Harry Potter Wizards Unite.

Returning to the US development team, Pokémon GO continues to report its success, with more than $ 1 billion in revenue in 2020. As for the Transformers saga, in 2021 we receive the colorful Transformers: Battlegrounds.

