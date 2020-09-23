Good news in the Navalny case: the Putin critic has been released from inpatient treatment. He had been poisoned.

Berlin – One month after his posting to the Berlin Charité is the poisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny been discharged from inpatient treatment. Of the health status of the 44-year-old had “improved to the extent that the acute medical treatment could be finished ”, announced the university hospital on Wednesday.

Navalny was admitted to the Charité on August 22, after collapsing two days earlier during a flight in Russia – according to the Federal government became Navalny “Beyond doubt” with a chemical nerve agent poisoned from the so-called Novichok group.

1/3 🇩🇪 Alexei #Nawalny was released from inpatient treatment yesterday. The patient’s state of health has improved to such an extent that the acute medical treatment could be ended. – Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin (@ChariteBerlin) September 23, 2020

Navalny case: Asylum for the Putin critic in Germany or France?

Apparently, Navalny has no plans to stay in Germany permanently and apply for asylum. Navalny spokeswoman Kira Jarmysch he said image-Editorial staffthat he wants to go back to Russia and continue his work there as soon as his health permits. There was never an alternative, says Jarmysch.

She already had this on September 15th emphasized in a tweet: “There have never been other options considered,” wrote Jarmysch at the time. It is strange when someone accepts something else. Previously, the New York Times reported that Navalny his Return plans the German authorities have communicated. A FDP politician earlier this month had pleaded for the Russian opposition to be granted asylum in Germany. Also French President Emmanuel Macron would have asylum talked about for Navalny. (AFP / dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.