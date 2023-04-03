President has meeting with 20 ministers in the morning; in the afternoon, he meets with the executive secretary of Culture

After spending the last week recovering from pneumonia, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will ship again this Monday (3.Apr.2023) directly from the Planalto Palace.

The presidential agenda begins with a meeting with 20 ministers scheduled for 9 am to discuss the country’s productive and institutional sectors. At 4 pm, Lula has a meeting scheduled with the executive secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Márcio Tavares.

The president would also have lunch with the Army High Command in the company of Defense Minister José Múcio. The event, however, was cancelled, according to the Power360.

The diagnosis of bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to the influenza A virus recalibrated the president’s agenda, which was scheduled to travel to China on March 25. The appointment will be fulfilled now April 11th to 14th.

The disease also caused the government to advance the presentation of the new fiscal framework proposed by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. Get a better understanding of the new proposal rules in this report.

For the 9:00 am meeting, the following ministers had their presence confirmed:

Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin ;

of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Favaro ;

of science, technology and innovation, Luciana Santos ,

on the environment and climate change, Marina Silva ;

of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro ,

of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira ;

fisheries and aquaculture, Andre de Paula ;

of the Civil House, Rui Costa ;

of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino ;

of Defense, Jose Mucio ;

of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira ;

from the farm, Fernando Haddad ;

of Planning and Budgeting, Simone Tebet ;

of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck ;

of the General Secretariat, Márcio Macedo ;

of the Institutional Security Office, General Gonçalves Dias ;

from the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha ;

of the Social Communications Office, Paulo Pimenta ;

of the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messiah ;

of the Comptroller General of the Union, Vinicius Carvalho.

At 16:00, the president receives the secretary Márcio Tavares, number 2 of the Culture portfolio. The agenda for the meeting was not disclosed by the Palace.

CANCELED LUNCH

The lunch with the Army High Command had been an invitation from the Force Commander, General Thomas Ribeiro Paiva. The meeting at the General Headquarters in Brasilia would be held before relevant celebrations for the Force – such as Army Day, on April 19.

The objective would be to bring the current government closer to the Armed Forces. The chosen date coincides with the period of internal movements and changes of command in the Force. However, the event had to be canceled and there is still no new date to be held.

Lula has sought greater tact with the military, who were an important part of the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). As shown the Power360March was the month with the most commitments of the president to the Armed Forces.