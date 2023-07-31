Rota soldier Patrick Bastos Reis was shot dead by a sniper on Thursday (July 27); shooting suspect arrested

An operation by the Military Police in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, has killed at least 10 people since Friday (July 28, 2023), informed the Ombudsman of state police on Sunday (30.jul). The action is in response to the murder of PM Patrick Bastos Reis, shot dead on Thursday (July 27).

Ombudsman Claudio Aparecido da Silva told in an interview with GloboNews that townspeople reported torture. Security agents also allegedly promised to kill at least 60 people. Two other deaths await confirmation.

“A Military Police, as far as we know, have said that the police officers acted with body cameras. In view of this, we are going to ask for these images so that nothing is hidden in all of this and we can verify, through the images, whether or not there were illegalities in the actions of the police in that territory.”, said Silva.

Erickson David da Silva, suspected of murdering Reis, was arrested on Sunday (July 30) in the south zone of São Paulo. The Governor of the State, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), announced at twitter that, in all, 3 involved were arrested. “Justice will be done. No attack on our police officers will go unpunished”, he completed.

MURDER OF THE PM

On the night of thursday (27.jul). Patrick Bastos Reis was patrolling the region of the Vila Zilda community, in Guarujá, when he was shot in the chest. He was taken to the Ready Service of the Road, but he couldn’t resist.



disclosure/PM-SP – 28.Jul.2023 Military Police of SP honor soldier PM Reis on their profiles on social networks

Another officer was shot in the left hand. He was taken to an area hospital and is doing well.

The suspect, Erickson David da Silva, 28, is known for acting as a sniper –professional shooter– of traffic.