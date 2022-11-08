Aguascalientes, Ags.- The fire of the burst of one pipe would have internally damaged the beams that support the bridge of the Mexico subdivision, so it would have to start over from scratch, to avoid a possible structural collapse, this according to the College of Civil Engineers and the College of Architects from Aguascalientes.

Filemon Medina Silvapresident of College of Civil Engineers He declared to local media that it is advisable to replace the beams and concrete slabs on the upper part with new ones.

“A drastic repair will have to be made because it was affected by the temperature and that causes the flexing that the bridge had, which has increased and it is more likely that it will collapse in those conditions,” he told local media.

He recalled that although a remodeling of the bridge was already being carried out because there was a previous problem, this was accentuated by the explosion of the pipe that occurred on October 20.

Given the situation, he recommended the removal of the prestressed concrete beams that support the weight of the slabs where the vehicles circulate, as these could collapse.

While Ignacio Jimenez Armas president of College of Architects I anticipate that this week a group of specialists will issue an opinion and make it known to the authority, but I anticipate that it is very possible that a redesign will have to be carried out or another construction system be considered that reduces the damage caused by the accident.

“We already realized that it can impact the columns themselves or they can be deformed in a fire like the one that happened,” said the specialist.

For now, it remains to wait for the results of the tests carried out by the specialists in order to evaluate the different alternatives for the repair of the bridge, trying to find the one that means the best cost-benefit in terms of the cost of the work and the safety of the citizens. .