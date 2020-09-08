Latvian Valdis Dombrovskis is the brand new EU commerce commissioner. The Irish Mairead McGuinness, of all individuals, would be the finance commissioner.

BRUSSELS taz | Nearly a yr after taking workplace, EU Fee President Ursula von der Leyen has reorganized her Brussels staff. The German CDU politician has nominated the conservative Latvian Valdis Dombrovskis for the publish of commerce commissioner. Irish Mairead McGuinness, who can also be conservative, is slated to grow to be the brand new finance commissioner.

The reshuffle had grow to be crucial after the previous Irish Commerce Commissioner Phil Hogan had been urged by his authorities to resign. Hogan had violated nationwide corona guidelines and was due to this fact out of favor in Dublin. Von der Leyen had no alternative however to dismiss the political heavyweight.

That already brought about a stir in Brussels. The pinnacle of the fee will not be certain by directions from the capitals; She alone ought to resolve on the members of her authority. Hogan’s resignation had been interpreted as a breach of this rule – but additionally as an try and oblige the Fee to behave in an exemplary method.

The 2 new appointments are additionally a political situation. Initially, von der Leyen selected a lady – along with McGuiness, Eire had additionally nominated a person for Brussels. It thus indicators that the precept of gender parity will proceed to be upheld. 14 males and 13 girls now work within the Brussels authority.

Commissioner from the tax haven

Nonetheless, the project of the areas of accountability additionally sends a political sign. Vice-President Dombrovskis will get much more energy: Along with the commerce division, he additionally retains accountability for financial coverage and the Eurogroup. He also needs to monitor the distribution of the EU billions from the brand new Corona support fund.

The brand new EU Commissioner McGuiness, beforehand Vice-President of the European Parliament, is to deal with monetary companies. That is spicy, as a result of their house nation Eire is taken into account a tax haven for high-tech and monetary firms from the USA.

“Mairead McGuiness has to show that she not solely represents the pursuits of the Dublin monetary heart”, says the CSU MEP Markus Ferber. Dombrovskis additionally has to organize for vital questions on the hearings that at the moment are due within the European Parliament.

“He’s dealing with the large process of realigning EU commerce coverage and eventually adapting it to the Inexperienced Deal,” says Anna Cavazzini, commerce coverage spokeswoman for the Greens. Nonetheless, a veto by the MPs will not be anticipated.