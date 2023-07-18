Tijuana, Baja California – In an intense police pursuit that took place in several streets of the city of Tijuanaagents of the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) achieved the capture of two men, 27 and 25 years old. The individuals were intercepted while traveling aboard a vehicle recently reported stolen and carrying firearms stocked with useful cartridges.

The pursuit began on Hermenegildo Galeana boulevard, in the Mariano Matamoros neighborhood, when the agents spotted a black 2007 Hyundai Elantra vehicle with California license plates, which was moving at low speed in the opposite direction of the police patrol.

Upon approaching the car, one of the officers noticed that the driver was holding what appeared to be a firearm in one of his hands. Given this situation, he was ordered to stop the march to rule out any criminal element.

However, the driver ignored the instructions of the authorities and began a flight that lasted several minutes. The pursuit culminated when the vehicle collided with a pole belonging to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

Despite the impact, Abraham “N”, 27 years old and originally from La Paz, Baja California Sur, and Kevin “N”, 25 years old and originally from Tijuana, were unharmed.

Subsequently, a body inspection was carried out on both individuals, finding themselves in possession of a “Glock 26 Austria 9X19” pistol-type short firearm, stocked with 4 .9-millimeter caliber cartridges, and a pistol-type short firearm with the legend “Walther” on one of its sides, also supplied with 2 cartridges of the same caliber.

Likewise, when verifying the status of the vehicle in which the detainees were traveling, it was confirmed through the database of the Control, Command, Communication and Computing Center (C-4) that it had been reported as stolen on July 3. , with the Prior Investigation Number 102004202329884 registered since July 5 of this year.

Once the situation was controlled, the two individuals were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General's Office (FGR) based in the city of Tijuana.