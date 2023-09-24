The defense added that for the first time, a Russian ship carrying hypersonic weapons carried out missions off the coast of Africa, in the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, as well as in the western Atlantic Ocean.

The commander also congratulated the crew of the medium naval tanker “Vyazma”, which ensured the frigate’s activities far from its native shores, and according to ancient tradition, outstanding sailors received awards and diplomas.

And spread out on the opposite pier, the frigate was welcomed by members of the orchestra, colleagues, relatives and friends of the sailors.

The campaign began on January 4, with “Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov” traveling more than 50,000 nautical miles, and the frigate’s crew succeeded in performing naval training tasks in cooperation with sailors of the naval forces of foreign countries.

The ship participated in two international exercises in the waters of the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea, and also made commercial calls to the ports of several countries.

It is noteworthy that the “Gorshkov” frigate is a multi-purpose warship that was accepted into the Navy in 2018, and was modified in 2021 to use hypersonic “Zircon” missiles.