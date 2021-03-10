Piggy He is one of the most remembered characters of the Muppets, although we must recognize that he did not always have very healthy behaviors.

On the internet, a strong cancellation campaign seems to have begun for those characters who at the time represented something negative, for example, Pepe le pew, although there are many more.

After all the noise caused by the character of the Looney tunes, now several people are asking that Miss piggy also be withdrawn for showing and normalizing the mistreatment of other characters.

Now they want to cancel Piggy

The whole discussion arose from an article by The New York Times where they highlighted the negative behaviors of some famous people, including Pepe le pew.

Some people did not take criticism directed at male characters well, so they immediately looked for female counterparts to try to show that they also had negative aspects, and Piggy it was among the first to be mentioned.

The main argument was his constant harassment of the Kermit the Frog, known in its original language as Kermit, and who is also uncomfortable in various scenes.

Cancel Miss Piggy too! It’s the female version of Pepe… They should be treated the same, right?

‘My man Kermit the frog has been in an abusive relationship with Miss Piggy for over 5 decades. If they canceled Pepe, shouldn’t they cancel her too? ‘.

‘I never thought I would see the day Pepe Le Pew would be canceled. I can’t wait to see Miss Piggy canceled for physical and emotional abuse of Kermit. She’s been doing karate on him since the 70s, poor bastard. ‘

As you can see, everyone denounces that Piggy has very aggressive behaviors with the characters of the Muppets, in addition to having a constant harassment of Kermit the frog.

At the moment it has not been mentioned if these requests will have an impact on the character, but if something is evident it is that those who criticize her do so for a simple gender issue, or if not they would also support the cancellation of Pepe Le Pew.

We recommend you:

Source.



