Taiwan has used flares to disperse unidentified Chinese missiles over the Kinmen Islands, according to the Defense Ministry. Two Chinese flying objects, likely drones, entered the area twice on Wednesday evening, around 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time, Maj. Gen. Chang Zone-sung of the Kinmen Defense Command told Reuters on Thursday.

“We immediately set off flares to warn and drive them away. After that they turned back. They came into our security zone, so we expelled them.” He assumes that the drones were used to gather information about Taiwan’s security measures. The heavily fortified Kinmen Islands are politically part of Taiwan, but lie just off China’s southeastern coast near the city of Xiamen.

Taiwan is on high alert as China conducts a series of military drills in response to US leader Nancy Pelosi’s visit this week.