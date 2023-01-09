Yesterday, Sunday 8 January, the news of the passing of a great Brazilian footballer, who wore the green and gold shirt several times and who has become a legend of one of the most glorious clubs in Brazil, Vasco Da Gama. His name was Robert Dynamite and passed away at the age of 68, after battling bowel cancer for more than a year.

In the last period, there are several footballers or former footballers from all over the world who have lost their lives. If Italy has known deep pain, for having lost absolute stars like Sinisa Mihlovic And Gianluca Vialliother countries have unfortunately also had to say goodbye to some of their own champions.

Yesterday, for example, the news of the death of Modeste M’Bami spread. The former PSG and Marseille player had become a legend in his country, the Cameroon, after that in 2000, together with his compatriots, he managed to win the gold medal at the Sydney Olympics. He was 40 years old and died of a fulminant heart attack.

Another of the countries that had to deal with painful losses was Brazil. A few hours before the new year struck, he had to say goodbye forever to the most representative and legendary footballer, namely Pelé. O’Rey, as he was called in his homeland, died at the age of 82 after a long struggle with a pancreatic cancer.

Always a tumor, in the intestine, he took away yesterday another green and gold football legend. This is Roberto Dynamite.

Condolences for the death of Roberto Dinamite

Dynamite had 68 years old and he gave up after battling hard against the nasty disease he was diagnosed with about a year ago.

To give the sad announcement, via social media, the club that made him a legend, the Vasco Da Gama. The society proclaimed seven days of mourning and greeted its legend thus: