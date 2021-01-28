After two weeks of quarantine in a hotel, a WHO team was finally able to get on Thursday to investigate in Wuhan, China, where and how the new coronavirus originated that left the world in tatters and with a legion of dead and sick.

Journalists in Wuhan were able to remotely observe a dozen members of the mission boarding a bus waiting outside the hotel. The vehicle headed to an unknown destination in Wuhan, where Covid-19 broke out in late 2019.

It involves 13 experts from the World Health Organization, in a complicated mission – punctuated by delays and clashes between China and the United States – but which may be key to independently investigating how the first known cases of the virus that continues to plague humanity originated.

Wuhan was the first place in the world where the pathogen was identified at the end of 2019 and here international scientists will keep track of the first infections, allegedly related to the Huanan fish and seafood market, where they were also sold. wild animals.

All hypotheses

“All the hypotheses are on the table and it is too early to come to a conclusion about where exactly the virus started, whether it was inside or outside China,” said the director of health emergencies of the WHO, Mike Ryan last Friday.

The international research team deployed to Wuhan, made up of members of the WHO and other international scientists, includes experts from the US, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Australia, Vietnam and Qatar.

It is headed by Danish Peter Ben Embarek, the Geneva-based organization’s leading expert on animal transmitted diseases.

It also includes other renowned specialists, such as the Dutch virologist Mariom Koopmans, the microbiologist and veterinarian German Fabian Leendertz or the zoologist Peter Daszak, who investigated the coronaviruses of bats in China.

Daszak said in a Twitter message on Wednesday from the quarantine hotel in Wuhan that in the first moments, after detecting the outbreak in the city in late December, Chinese experts were “intensely focused on managing the chaos” of diseases. and deaths, which he considered “normal” in a response to an epidemic.

“I spoke to many colleagues from China at the time. They were all frantically working on the outbreak. I’m not saying they didn’t want help, but the wildlife research it was not a priority amid the rapid evolution “of the epidemic, he said in another message.

The international experts will visit the Huanan market, still closed, with Chinese scientists. Photo: AP

The zoologist stressed that they are working so that, in future epidemics, scientists can be on the ground as soon as an outbreak occurs to better understand its origins and causes.

International experts will visit the Huanan market with Chinese scientists, still closed for more than a year, and other key places in the city such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology and its P4 maximum security laboratory.

Political disputes

Donald Trump’s administration has insisted for months, and even days before the end of his term, that the virus had come out of that laboratory in the capital of Hubei.

On January 17, the State Department claimed to have “new evidence” that originated there by stating that laboratory researchers they had fallen ill in the fall of 2019, although he did not provide any evidence to prove it.

Wuhan Institute of Virology and its P4 Maximum Security Laboratory. Photo: EFE

China, for its part, described Washington’s statements as “lies and conspiracy theories” and through the official press has repeatedly highlighted that the virus was detected already in the fall of 2019 in several countries, far from the Asian giant. .

Some Chinese scientists have also hinted at the possibility that it could have reached China through imported frozen products from other countries, where it has detected traces of the virus frequently for a long time.

“The official position of the Chinese Government is that tracing the origin is a very serious scientific matter. We must rely on scientists and medical experts to come to a conclusion based on science and fact,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said recently. , Hua Chunying.

The head of the WHO mission said his team will investigate the hypothesis that the virus had escaped from a laboratory, “even if it is unlikely.”

“There is no evidence as of yet that indicates that anyone was working with the virus in the past; there is no evidence that it could have somehow escaped from the laboratory, but of course, We will consider it when we look for the origin of this virus, “said Ben Embarek in a video released by the WHO this month.

The vast majority of the international scientific community agrees that the virus most likely reached humans from nature, not from a lab.

The pangolin, associated with the coronavirus, coveted and in danger of extinction. Photo: archive

The mission also plans to examine hospital records in Wuhan or collected sewage samples and blood donations, as well as visiting wild animal farms and interviewing the first patients, which were detected between December 9 and 12, according to Chinese authorities.

China has not detailed what will show to international experts, who before traveling recognized that they still did not have a clear image of the progress in the investigation in the Asian country.

“Sitting at a table together all makes sense,” said Leendertz, a microbiologist who in 2014 identified the bat-infested tree in West Africa from which the epidemic likely originated. Ebola virus.

The horseshoe bat, the main suspect

Much of the scientific community places the origin of SARS-CoV-2 in horseshoe bats, which inhabit many parts of the world and are numerous in Asia.

The genetic material of the coronavirus that caused the pandemic is 96.22% equal to that of the coronavirus RaTG13, isolated in a horseshoe bat in the south of the Asian country by Chinese scientists.

Bats, such a common species in China.

From the bat, some believe that the virus could be transmitted to humans directly and others think that it did so through some third animal, like the pangolin or the snake.

There are also those who consider that the virus could be adapting to humans for a long time until it reached its great transmission capacity and current contagion.

The zero patient

The WHO team should first identify the patient zero and from there pull the thread to check which of these hypotheses is correct, although it will probably take more missions and several months.

The WHO also studies the information that points to the appearance of the virus in other places before it did in China, although this does not invalidate that they begin their mission in Wuhan.

“This is a great puzzle of 10,000 pieces and you cannot complete the image seeing only one “, summed up the director of sanitary emergencies of the WHO.

The author is a journalist for EFE