After his visit to Brazil, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, arrived in Venezuela this Tuesday (18), where he expressed support for the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

“Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua are countries that choose their own path”, stated Lavrov in statements to the press, after meeting with the Venezuelan foreign minister, Yván Gil, in Caracas.

“It is necessary to join forces to contain attempts at blackmail and illegal unilateral pressure from the West,” added the Russian minister, who will also visit the other two leftist dictatorships in Latin America, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Lavrov described Venezuela as one of Moscow’s “most faithful partners” and said that Russia will support Caracas in circumventing the sanctions applied to it.

“We support the position of Venezuelans and their economy, which is affected by these strong sanctions, we will help the Venezuelan economy to become independent of sanctions,” he said.

“Without a doubt, Venezuela is one of Russia’s most faithful partners. We are united by the relations of friendship and also by the similarities in our positions, by the ties of friendship and sympathy between our peoples. Our relations have gone through many tests, through many crises, pressure, but our ties, despite everything, will continue to develop,” added Lavrov.

“With Venezuela we have an agenda and projects, it is a cooperation that strengthens the foundations of our economy, we also have this relationship with Cuba and Nicaragua.”

Yván Gil informed that Venezuela and Russia signed more than 300 agreements to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations, including in the areas of oil, agriculture and medicine.

Lavrov also met Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and will meet Maduro on his way through the country.