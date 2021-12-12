On one side of Boris Johnson is an employee with a glitter garland around his neck, on the other someone in a Santa hat. A photo of the British Prime Minister taking part in an online Christmas quiz was leaked this weekend. The images mean that Johnson did not comply with the corona rules in force at the time. Mixing with people outside your own household, your own ‘bubble’, for social activities, that was out of the question in England in mid-December 2020.

It was a first by The Daily Mirror, which describes how groups of employees scattered around the building took part in the online quiz and “kicked back bubbles, wine and beer” from the local supermarket. Their news was only too happy to be taken up by other British media on Sunday, as it represented yet another problem for the Conservative Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson is going through the most difficult period politically since he took office as party and government leader in 2019. The list of perilous affairs has grown rapidly in recent weeks. At the same time, support in his own party is dwindling.

It regularly concerns protracted issues in which it becomes known that Johnson’s own role was just that little bit different. For instance last week’s news, that the prime minister did know who the donors were of the luxury renovation of his apartment in Downing Street. Johnson had even personally approached one, telling a commission of inquiry that he had no idea who the lenders were.

Other example: recently appeared Johnson personally interfered with the evacuation of cats and dogs from the Afghan capital, Kabul, after the Taliban took over last summer. Again when he had previously denied it.

Cheese, wine and gifts

By far the biggest controversy now is the party that Prime Minister’s staff – very likely – held last year while the rest of England sat at home, deprived of social contacts and with sick relatives in intensive care. Dozens of employees are said to have been present, both civil servants and political staff. There were cheese, wine and presents.

One of the press officers who in a leaked movie gasping with laughter, joking about how she should answer questions about a “fictional party,” has since resigned. Johnson has apologized for the footage and is having his senior official, Simon Case, investigate. But the public anger has not disappeared. Also because there would have been several parties, in different departments. Case looks at three different meetings, all held in November and December last year. He was expected to report his findings later this year.

‘Party-gate‘ easily beats previous annoyances among citizens in opinion polls about British ministers who broke corona rules. These kinds of stories undermine trust in the government and thereby also damage the willingness of citizens to comply with the corona restrictions, behavioral experts warned. this weekend in British media.

Moreover, it is suspected that the rather sudden announcement of stricter measures last week was mainly intended to divert attention from the party scandal. The government hastily announced the introduction of ‘plan B’ to prevent the spread of the Omikron variant of the corona virus. Face masks have to be used again in public transport, shops and theaters. A vaccination passport is required for major events. And Johnson made an appeal to work from home as much as possible. Paradoxically enough Can Christmas parties continue this year?

Resistance among Conservatives

The vaccination passport in particular is provoking a lot of resistance among Conservative members of the House of Commons, so Johnson will also have to deal with the largest uprising within his party to date on Tuesday. Of almost seventy Tories is now known that they intend to vote against the new restrictions. As a painful consequence, Johnson is likely to depend on Labor for parliamentary support.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said on Sunday that his party will vote in favor of the measures, “not in support of the Prime Minister, but for the NHS and the efforts of the public,” citing the NHS national health service. Labor beat the Conservatives in the polls for the first time in months.

Next Thursday there will be partial elections in North Shropshire in the Midlands, where the Conservative party normally has a comfortable majority, receiving 62.7 percent of the vote in 2019. Now it looks like many residents will change sides in protest and the Liberal Democrats are leading the polls. If the Tories do lose their seat, it will certainly be linked to the functioning of the Prime Minister and his position will deteriorate further.

A columnist for the Financial Times, Camilla Cavendish, compared Johnson last weekend with a four-year-old boy who forgives his tricks with a smile. For example, Conservatives have often talked about Boris Johnson in recent times, because he simply gave the party votes: “Boris is and remains Boris.” But those times now seem to be over, she notes: “Ministers and members of the House of Commons are tired of constantly correcting their leader’s misjudgments.”

Measures Boosting accelerated

On Sunday, the UK raised its Covid-19 alert status from level three to four, due to the risk of the Omikron variant and its dangerously rapid spread. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland decided this together, although the countries have separate corona policies. Prime Minister Johnson further announced in a TV speech that the booster campaign in England is being accelerated. From Monday, anyone over 18 can get a booster shot.

