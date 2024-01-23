While Palworld continues to grind out impressive numbers on the market, the Pocketpair team is already planning a another game expected for the first quarter of 2024: a metroidvania which, in fact, also reminds us of another famous title.
The game in question is called Never Grave: The Witch and The Curseand it is a metroidvania with a peculiar style which, even in this case, has a bit of a feel of what has already been seen.
As is easily recognizable by watching the trailer, the game that inspired Pocketpair in this case is clearly Hollow Knightwhose style is found in the graphic elements but also in the gameplay features.
There are obviously some original elements in Never Grave: we can distinguish particular mechanics such as the possibility of possessing various creatures and taking on their shape and characteristics, a multiplayer mode and a sort of management of a village to build, but the suggestions from the well-known metroidvania of Team Cherry they are obvious.
Originality doesn't come first
Beyond the original elements and strengths that the Pocketpair game could have, and which seem to emerge already from the first released materials, the move seems to be decidedly cunningas it also plays on the infinite wait for Hollow Knight Silksong by launching a similar title and covering (at least partially) this gap.
The developers, and in particular the Team CEO, Takuro Mizobehas clearly stated that he does not necessarily seek originality as a fundamental element on which to build gaming experiences, but rather that he wants to exploit successful ideas and trends to build interpretations that are also similar, but reworked in some way.
The issue arose prominently in Palworld, which has already attracted criticism over its apparently inspired creature design Pokémonbut it seems that we should also prepare for a similar reception for Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse.
