Palworld continues to grind out mind-boggling numbers, but Pocketpair also has its hands in the dough in other projects. One of these was presented today in collaboration with Klab (Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and Blech: Brave Solus) and it is mobile title based on “hybrid-casual” model.
In reality, practically nothing about the game has been revealed, not even a provisional title or some images that give us an idea of what it is about. In any case, we won't have to wait long to find out more, given that work on the game began in 2020 and that is apparently already “ready for marketing”.
On the other hand, Klab's press release explains exactly what a “hybrid-casual” game is. It is a “model that combines the simplicity of casual games with the mechanics of online ones which can be played for long periods of time to generate revenue both from purchases within the game and through advertising” and which in recent years has become increasingly popular in the mobile sector, so much so that it has created a 2.1 billion market of dollars in 2023, according to Sensor Tower. Unlike Palworld, it is therefore reasonable to expect a free-to-play title with microtransactions and advertising.
Pocketpair's other projects
In addition to this mysterious mobile title, Pocketpair also plans to publish Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse in early 2024, a metroidvania that is already causing discussion due to its strong Hollow Knight inspirations, after the numerous criticisms that the studio is already facing for those between Palworld and Pokémon. Furthermore, work is also continuing on Craftopia, an action adventure with survival elements launched in early access in 2020.
Then there is obviously Palworld which, with 8 million copies sold in less than a week, is certainly destined to have long-lasting support. In this regard, in recent days Pocketpair has revealed the roadmap with the next new features arriving, which include PvP, raids with bosses and cross-play between the Steam version and the Xbox and PC version of the Windows Store.
