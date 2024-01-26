Palworld continues to grind out mind-boggling numbers, but Pocketpair also has its hands in the dough in other projects. One of these was presented today in collaboration with Klab (Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and Blech: Brave Solus) and it is mobile title based on “hybrid-casual” model.

In reality, practically nothing about the game has been revealed, not even a provisional title or some images that give us an idea of ​​what it is about. In any case, we won't have to wait long to find out more, given that work on the game began in 2020 and that is apparently already “ready for marketing”.

On the other hand, Klab's press release explains exactly what a “hybrid-casual” game is. It is a “model that combines the simplicity of casual games with the mechanics of online ones which can be played for long periods of time to generate revenue both from purchases within the game and through advertising” and which in recent years has become increasingly popular in the mobile sector, so much so that it has created a 2.1 billion market of dollars in 2023, according to Sensor Tower. Unlike Palworld, it is therefore reasonable to expect a free-to-play title with microtransactions and advertising.