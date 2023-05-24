The separations of couples, usually end in a painful way, because the memories are forgotten, for this reason, they surprised some ex boyfriends when deciding to meet again for the heartbreaking reason that brought TikTok to a standstill.

The fact caused controversy on social networks, because in a video that went viral, a young man was shown who decided to see his ex-partner again, for a emotional motive.

When couples break their relationship, they sometimes argue about the objects they bought together, but also about the maintenance of their children, when they procreated descendants, however, this story was an example for many.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@jmanny.ec’, shared a scene in which he initially explained: “like when your sister breaks up with the boyfriend“.

But, the following surprised everyone, since the reason why the young man was reunited with his girlfriend, It was to bring rocks to his dogpet that they adopted between the two.

For this reason, seeing that the boy takes responsibility for the puppy, and shows up at his girlfriend’s house, to bring food to the pet that he still loves very much, Internet users did not wait.

Among the reactions of Internet users, one can read: “name but how cute, if he brings food to his dog daughter, let alone a baby of both, this boy would be an excellent father”, “at least he sends his croquettes, here one cannot demand support”.