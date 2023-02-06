At the age of 90 and in a New York clinic, actress, former model and stylist Jackie Rogers has passed away forever

A few days after the death of Paco Rabanne, the world of fashion has learned with great sadness the news of the death of another great personality of the last decades. Jackie Rogersfashion designer, former model and owner of some prestigious boutiques around the world, passed away in Manhattan, New York, at the age of 90.

His people took care of giving the sad announcement spokesmanwho have disclosed an official note via the New York Times. They also specified that the death occurred due to heart failure.

A very sad news which upsets a world, that of fashion, already deeply shaken by the disappearance, which took place a few days ago, of Paco Rabanne.

The Spanish designer he was 88 years old and his family did not specify the cause of death. Visionary and revolutionary, he was the first to use music during his fashion shows and to use materials such as paper, plastic or metal in his clothes. This detail earned him the nickname of “The metallurgist of fashion”.

It was the other fashion legend who gave it to her Coco Chanel. The latter was also linked to Jackie Rogers, given that in the 60s the French designer hired her as main model of his Maison, thus placing it in the world of fashion.

Jackie Rogers model, actress and fashion designer

An all-round artist, Rogers had her personal and professional growth above all in Europein Italy and in France.

During his time in Rome he met some of the most highly placed personalities of the times and also managed to carve out an important place for himself in the world of cinema. In 1964, for example, she had a small part in the legendary Fellini film “8½“.

The experience in Italy and France with Chanel shaped her a lot and led her to make a name for yourself in the world of fashion.

At the end of the 60s, back in the USA, she began to collaborate with some of the most important names in cinema and to create top-level clothes for them.

Her boutiques of New York, Palm Beach and the Hamptons became an exclusive place where the brightest stars of Hollywood often went to have tailored suits sewn.

Among his own most famous clients mention is made of Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman, Diana Ross, Salma Hayek, Patti LuPone, Barbara Walters, Nicole Kidman and many others.