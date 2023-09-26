United States Attorney General Merrick Garland stated during a meeting with families of Fentanyl victims that the trial of Mexican drug trafficker Ovidio Guzmán, son of Joaquín “El Chapo”, “will not be the last they see in the country”, in the midst of the American government’s fight against drug trafficking.

“Two weeks ago we extradited Ovidio Guzmán López, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and son of the infamous ‘El Chapo’. He is one of the two leaders of the great criminal organization and is now in our hands. He will not be the last,” said the US Attorney General.

Garland said the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are working to bring to justice those who endanger American cities with “deadly drugs.”

Ovidio Guzmán, detained in Mexico last January, was extradited to the USA on September 15 and imprisoned in a Chicago prison, where he awaits trial for drug trafficking.

The American government also asked Mexico to capture and extradite the other sons of “El Chapo” – who is serving a life sentence in the USA -, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán and Joaquín Guzmán.

Garland said the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) are “fueling the epidemic” of fentanyl in the United States, where last year alone more than 70,000 people died from overdoses of the synthetic opioid.

According to the American government, the cartels are accused of purchasing chemicals in China to use in the manufacture of Fentanyl in clandestine laboratories in Mexico and then selling it to traffickers in the United States.

This year alone, more than 55,000 tablets of the synthetic drug were seized, which is 50 times more potent than heroin.

DEA Director Anne Milgram said Mexican authorities are “responsible for the devastation suffered by the United States” and stated that Joe Biden’s government “cannot accept even one more death” due to drugs.

Milgram also said that the government is not only going after traffickers, but also everyone involved in the supply chains.

She said two Chinese cities – not identified – are accused of working for a company that sells chemicals used in the production of fentanyl. However, she did not provide further details about the information during the meeting, which took place in Virginia. (With information from the EFE Agency)