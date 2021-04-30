Noh sharp criticism, the New York police ended their use of a robot dog. As a police spokesman confirmed to the AFP news agency on Thursday, the contract with the manufacturing company Boston Dynamics was terminated. The four-legged robot, nicknamed Digidog, which is used for exploration in dangerous situations, goes back to the company. Actually, the contract with a volume of 94,000 dollars (around 78,000 euros) would have run until August.

New York police caused a storm of indignation when they used the remote-controlled and camera-equipped robot in an arrest in a public housing estate in February. The Democratic MP Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke of a “robotic ground surveillance drone”.

The civil rights organization ACLU warned that the robots equipped with artificial intelligence could one day make police decisions. Critics also saw the robot as a symbol of the increasing militarization of the police. The New York police, however, had declared that the high-tech robot could “save lives, protect people, protect police officers”.