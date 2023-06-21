Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was an important milestone on the road to diversifying the country’s economy, one of the objectives of launching the comprehensive vision for the development of the State of Qatar, “Qatar National Vision 2030” in 2008, aimed at transforming it into an “advanced country capable of achieving sustainable development, And to ensure the continuation of a decent life for its people, generation after generation.

Within the four pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, the third pillar, “economic development”, aims to develop a knowledge-based economy that is characterized by heavy reliance on research, development and innovation, excellence in entrepreneurship, high-level education, and gradually decreasing dependence on hydrocarbon activities.

This trend includes about 12 years of careful planning for the organization of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the first of its kind in the Arab world, as Qatar has spent about 730 billion riyals on “major projects” and infrastructure projects serving the tournament, including the construction of stadiums. Tournament, training grounds, construction of high-speed trains, subway networks, airports, ports, water, electricity, sewage, parks, hospitals, schools, public transportation and other logistics.

The financial allocations for these projects allowed Qatari companies and private investors to spend billions of riyals on commercial projects, such as: shopping centers, hotels, real estate, and recreational public squares, which resonated in all arteries of the Qatari economy, from construction, trade, transportation, and real estate to Tourism, attracting foreign investment, developing agriculture and others.

Although some periods of these years were accompanied by economic challenges as a result of the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and others, the natural result of this planning was to enhance the competitiveness of the Qatari economy, diversify its resources, and provide it with a great capacity for growth and effectiveness in the face of increasing pressures on activity. The impact of the country’s gross domestic product reached about 864 billion riyals by the end of 2022, up from about 455 billion riyals in 2010, and the contribution of the non-hydrocarbon sector exceeded about 63% of the total output during the year 2022, up from about 55% in 2010.

In 2022 (the year of organizing the tournament), the Qatari economy grew by 5.3%, outperforming the expectations of the International Monetary Fund at 3.4%. The surplus of the state budget for the same year amounted to 89 billion riyals ($24.4 billion), with the IMF expecting it to remain indicators The public budget in Qatar will be strong in the coming years.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Khater, an economist, considered that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 played a major role in diversifying the Qatari economy over the past ten years, saying: “The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 created a real incentive for various economic sectors, and made it possible to develop a clear vision, And it set the goals of everyone’s work in order to achieve them according to a specific timetable, which harnessed all the capabilities of the state to come up with this dazzling picture that reached all parts of the globe.

He added that the years of preparation for hosting the World Cup and the accompanying budget control are factors that contributed to the establishment of huge infrastructure in roads, ports, airports, hotels and industrial institutions, which included various economic sectors, and the main lever for the emergence of sectors that became a locomotive for economic diversification such as the hospitality sector and its appurtenances. Which strengthened the solidity of the Qatari economy and enabled it to deal with global economic shocks and challenges.

By going beyond the traditional dealings with a tourist visiting the country to enjoy football matches, to considering him as a guest who requires a special quality of services, it has enabled the establishment of new standards that will have a major role in attracting guests to Qatar or tourists wishing to visit the country during the coming period.

Dr. Al-Khater explained that the World Cup highlighted Qatar’s capabilities in many fields, and contributed to raising Qatar’s share of foreign investment, especially from major companies that have become familiar with the work environment in the country, and will undoubtedly have a pivotal role in attracting more investments in the coming years. To the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.

The impetus given by the tournament to the Qatari economy coincided with the implementation of legislative reforms by Qatar to create a business and investment climate in accordance with the best international standards. As the Investment Law of 2019 permitted the establishment of foreign companies with 100% ownership in all sectors, with the exception of a few strategic sectors, and in 2020 the government introduced new reforms regarding real estate ownership, granting non-Qatari eligibility to own real estate and invest in the sector, according to which residents who invest in The real estate sector has many advantages such as: accommodation, free health care, free education, and the possibility of investing in specific business activities.

In 2020, reforms were implemented in the labor market, and the minimum wage was applied. In 2021, the Qatari government agreed to increase the ownership percentage of non-Qatari investors to 100% in some companies listed on the stock exchange. In 2022, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Interior. Labor, announced the launch of the service of issuing a commercial license (under construction) for all commercial activities, and the Ministry of Labor launched in the same year a new package of electronic services that includes 50 services according to the ministry’s plan to digitize all its services, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry also launched in 2022 the industry services platform, which is An electronic interface that provides industrial sector investors with electronic services through the various stages of industrial projects.

Dr. Khaled Al-Kuwari, an economist, said: The organization of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a fundamental turning point in the path of economic diversification in the State of Qatar, which led to the enactment of economic legislation, the provision of an investment environment, and an attractive business climate, which promoted the diversification of economic structures and sources of income, and reduced Relying on hydrocarbons, and encouraging the role of the private sector in economic activity to drive development.

He explained that hosting the World Cup affected all economic sectors in terms of promotion, investment and attracting foreign capital, as last year Qatar attracted $29.78 billion in foreign direct investment, and 135 new projects were launched within foreign direct investment projects, which contributed to the creation of 13,972 new jobs during the year. 2022, doubling the volume of capital expenditure for foreign direct investment by about 25 times, according to the annual report of the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar for the year 2022.

He added that the Qatar World Cup 2022 carried a double strategic value for the state and its people, by presenting a message to the world that reflects the honorable civilized image of the State of Qatar, and a statement of its commitment to confronting climate changes, and reducing the carbon footprint by organizing a carbon-neutral tournament, as well as reviving the sectors of tourism, real estate, goods, consumer goods, aviation, and others. , which was reflected in the results of the companies listed on the stock exchange at the end of last year, which recorded an increase in net profits by 10.27 percent, to reach 49.483 billion riyals, compared to 44.871 billion riyals in 2021.

Dr. Al-Kuwari stressed that one of the benefits of the World Cup in Qatar is presenting Qatar as a leading tourist destination, pointing out that the figures reflect an increase in incoming tourist flows to the country after the end of the World Cup, as the Qatari tourism sector recorded a strong performance in the first quarter of the year 2023, with Qatar receiving more than one million visitors. visitors, recording the highest rate of its kind during the first quarter of its international visitors, which confirms the occurrence of a shift in this important sector, and its significant contribution to the diversification of the economy in terms of the fact that the tourism sector is an engine for a number of other sectors.

He pointed to the success of the state’s wise plans and policies in attracting international companies in many strategic and promising economic sectors, including emerging technology sectors, logistics and trade, manufacturing and consumer products, marine services, biomedical sciences, food and agricultural technology, and others.

Dr. Al-Kuwari expected that Qatar would continue to reap the fruits of the tournament in terms of promoting the unique investment opportunities available, and attracting regional and international companies to invest in the country, especially since the launch of Qatar’s third strategy 2023-2030 (the last road map for implementing Qatar Vision 2030) to support the goals of economic diversification in the country. It’s around the corner.

It is worth noting that while Qatar continues efforts to further diversify its economy, many opportunities have become available to investors, especially in non-hydrocarbon sectors. In the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf during the period from 2020-2026, and she said that with the promising outlook for global supply chains, logistics and warehousing, whose total value amounted to about $ 9.5 trillion in 2021, ambitious investors will have the opportunity to benefit from advanced infrastructure and thriving industrial activity. and the business-friendly approach that characterizes Qatar.

In information technology, digital transformation and digitization remain at the heart of the Qatar National Vision 2030, and according to the data analysis company Global Data, it is expected that Qatar’s spending on developing the information and communication technology sector will reach an estimated $9 billion by 2024, an average of Compound annual growth of 9.2%.

In infrastructure, there is high government spending with an expected compound annual growth rate of 9.5% in the construction market from 2023 to 2030, which is expected to reach $123.1 billion by 2030.

As for sports, the value of the sector is expected to reach $26 billion by 2025, especially with the hosting of many major sporting events in the coming years, including the 2023 Asian Cup, the 2024 World Swimming Championships in Doha, and the 2027 Basketball World Cup. and the 2030 Asian Games. New emerging sectors—from sustainability to artificial intelligence, agricultural technology, and advanced manufacturing—have also become major catalysts for economic growth, providing promising opportunities for investors.

The State of Qatar aims to align its strategic sectors with the aspirations of sustainable development, and to provide opportunities for investors interested in sustainability, as the country provides opportunities worth no less than $75 billion by 2030 in the field of sustainable investments – according to the Environmental, Social and Institutional Governance report issued by the Investment Promotion Agency in Qatar. – Especially in the areas of agricultural technology, waste management and clean technology.

Other thriving sectors with promising opportunities for foreign direct investment are agricultural technology, electronic games, cyber security, halal economy, clean technology, electric vehicles, and 3D printing.

In a recent statement, Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, considered the performance of the Qatari economy a shining example of reforms and strong institutions that lead to diversified growth to create a future economy for the Qatari people, and stated that the contribution of the non-oil sector to the growth of the economy is the strongest in the Gulf region. This indicates that the diversification that has been followed over the past years is bearing fruit.

Hence, it can be said: The adoption of the “Qatar National Vision 2030” 14 years ago made it possible to secure a high standard of living for Qatari citizens, and to develop a diversified and competitive national economy, which paved the way for the World Cup, which is known for its ability to stimulate economic growth, job creation and advancement. infrastructure, and the promotion of the foreign trade sector, to leave a great legacy that is sure to remain an incentive for continued growth in Qatar over the coming years and decades.