Iván Duque stated that “each barrel of oil purchased from Venezuela is a barrel contaminated with the greatest violations of human rights” | Photo: EFE/Lenin Nolly

The former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, demanded this Friday (24) that the International Criminal Court (ICC) act against the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, with the same speed that it had against the head of state of Russia, Vladimir. Putin.

“Everyone who defends democracy in the world” must demand that he intervene “with the same speed” as he did with Putin and that “Venezuela be declared a sponsor of terrorism for the protection it gives to members of the ELN [Exército de Libertação Nacional]FARC dissidence and drug trafficking,” said Duque at the Wilson Center, a think tank based in Washington, where he started working in 2022, focusing on research on population displacement, climate crisis and democracy.

In a session on the crisis in Venezuela and its impact on human rights, democracy and the environment, he declared that there is sufficient evidence for the ICC to issue an arrest warrant against Maduro.

The arrest warrants issued this month by the international court against Putin and Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for the Rights of the Child, Maria Lvova-Belova, were motivated by the deportation to Russia of “at least hundreds of children taken from orphanages and day care centers” Ukraine, according to ICC prosecutor Karim Khan.

For Duque, Venezuela is the greatest threat to democracy and security in the Latin American region. And the purchase of Venezuelan oil, according to him, only contributes to strengthening the regime.

“Each barrel of oil purchased from Venezuela is a barrel contaminated with the greatest violations of human rights,” he claimed.

Duque, who ended his presidential term in August 2022 and was succeeded by leftist Gustavo Petro, also criticized the closure of press outlets and universities in Venezuela, threats to the Church and “to anyone capable of saying anything negative about the brutal exercise of authoritarianism”.