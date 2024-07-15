EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reacting to the recent solo actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. On Monday evening, she announced that no commissioners, but only high-ranking officials, will attend future informal ministerial meetings under the leadership of the current EU Council Presidency in Hungary. A spokesperson also announced that the EU Commission will forego the traditional inaugural visit to the Hungarian Presidency.
