The President of the United States, Joe Biden, accused the Republican Party bench in the House of Representatives this Wednesday (13) of “attacking him with lies” after deputies approved the opening of an impeachment investigation against him.

“Instead of doing anything to help improve the lives of Americans, they are focused on attacking me with lies,” Biden said in a statement after the vote by parliamentarians, which had a score of 221 to 212 for the opening of the investigation process.

Biden, who is being accused by Republicans of having financial ties to China and leveraging his political influence for his family's business interests, also said Wednesday's vote was a “baseless political coup.”

“Republicans in Congress themselves admit that it is not based on facts,” he said.

The first procedures aimed at opening the investigation process were initiated unilaterally in September by the then President of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and Republicans now hope that the approval obtained this Wednesday will give them access to information, documents and testimonies.

The opposition accuses the president of having used his influence when he was vice president in Barack Obama's government (2009-2017) to help his son Hunter and other family members in irregular business dealings with US “adversaries”.

During that time, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson of the Republican Party, committees concluded that the Biden family received more than $15 million from foreign companies and governments in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan , Romania and China between 2014 and 2019. Its partners would have received another US$9 million (R$44 million).

Hunter Biden was summoned this Wednesday to testify behind closed doors on the matter, but he did not comply with his subpoena, claiming he wants his testimony to be public.

The US Constitution states that the president can be removed from office in an impeachment trial if he has committed “high crimes or misdemeanors.”

When the time comes, the House of Representatives must vote on whether to bring charges against the current president, but the power to remove him rests with the Senate, the House whose majority group is that of Biden's Democratic Party. (With EFE Agency)