Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga does not want to run for party chairmanship again and thus de facto give up his office. Corruption scandals, a sluggish vaccination campaign and sticking to the Olympics had cost him a lot of popularity.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wants to resign, according to media reports. Japanese television broadcaster NHK reported Friday that Suga announced at an extraordinary board meeting of its ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that he would not run in the new election of the party leader scheduled for the end of this month. Because of the majority of the LDP in parliament, the LDP party leader usually also assumes the office of head of government. This means that the 72-year-old will de facto end his time as Prime Minister after just one year.

Suga’s announcement came unexpectedly. So far, he had been considered the favorite in the election to the LDP boss, although his government is currently achieving historically poor poll numbers. The general election in Japan is planned for the fall.

Initial trust lost

At the beginning of his tenure, Suga had a high approval rating of around 70 percent in surveys. But a series of scandals about nepotism by several party members as well as Suga’s handling of the corona pandemic and the vaccination campaign, which got off to a late start, caused his popularity to fall sharply among the people. His adherence to the Tokyo Olympics despite the pandemic also met with criticism.