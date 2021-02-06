Achraf Hakimi joined Real Madrid a year ago Inter Milan. Previously, a loan to Borussia Dortmund had expired. BVB also hoped to be able to sign the full-back. But the Lombards ended up paying more. Now indicates aloud Gazzetta dello Sport the end of Hakimi’s time in the Italian fashion metropolis.
Achraf Hakimi is actually part of coach Antonio Conte’s team. The right full-back has played all 21 games in Serie A this season and also shows his qualities offensively. Six goals and five assists are a good result for a defensive player. Still, he’s arguably one of the candidates on the strike list.
After years of investments, Inter Milan lost a large part of its income due to the Corona crisis. The Chinese investors are no longer pumping unlimited amounts of money into the association. Therefore savings must be made. And that will be done on the squad first.
According to a report by the Gazzetta dello Sport In addition to Hakimi, other players are also on the strike list. Aleksander Kolarov, Ashley Young, Danilo D’Ambrosio, and Matteo Damian are the other names being considered for an exit. It is annoying for Hakimi that he is the only player who has a contract beyond the end of the season.
Hakimi wanted to prevail at Inter and did it. There is hardly any other player that Antonio Conte relies on as much as the Moroccan international. According to Transfer market its market value is estimated at 50 million euros. So anyone who agrees to submit an offer will have to dig deep into their pockets. Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC and Manchester City, among others, are traded as customers.