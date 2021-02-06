According to a report by the Gazzetta dello Sport In addition to Hakimi, other players are also on the strike list. Aleksander Kolarov, Ashley Young, Danilo D’Ambrosio, and Matteo Damian are the other names being considered for an exit. It is annoying for Hakimi that he is the only player who has a contract beyond the end of the season.

Hakimi wanted to prevail at Inter and did it. There is hardly any other player that Antonio Conte relies on as much as the Moroccan international. According to Transfer market its market value is estimated at 50 million euros. So anyone who agrees to submit an offer will have to dig deep into their pockets. Chelsea FC, Arsenal FC and Manchester City, among others, are traded as customers.