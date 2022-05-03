Some of Costa’s cast members!! was passed this afternoon RTL Boulevard surprised with the Golden Film award. ,,And that after one weekend, dude!” Soy Kroon reacts in front of the cameras of the program. The actor says he does not care much about the negative reviews that some newspapers have given. Director Jon Karthaus calls the number of visitors ‘incredible’.

The film is not a sequel to the hit from 2001, but the story is set twenty years later in more or less the same location with partly the same characters. The lead roles are played by Katja Schuurman and Abbey Hoes. Schuurman was also in the first Costa in 2001! to be seen as Frida.

Roeland Fernhout, Oscar Aerts, Tina de Bruin and Stephanie van Eer also play in the film. Costa! from 2001 is a milestone in Dutch film history. The comedy by Johan Nijenhuis about a group of young people enjoying a two-week holiday in Salou appealed to a young audience that had not been able to find the Dutch film before.