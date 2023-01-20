Establishing friendly contact is usually the first step. The perpetrator sends the victim a message via Instagram, Snapchat or Facebook. Sometimes they add that they made contact accidentally, to make the events seem even more authentic. And then it suddenly turns out – how coincidental – that the perpetrator and the victim have the same interest. “Hey, I like dolphins too,” the perpetrator writes, for example. Or, “Cats are too my favorite animals!’ And in the end, says Arda Gerkens of Expertise Bureau Online Child Abuse (EOKM), “someone is tempted to share naked images of themselves”.

Nude images – of girls and boys – are an unprecedentedly powerful tool of power. Those who want to do harm and get their hands on such material can force victims to take far-reaching actions.

For example, there are young people who transfer hundreds to thousands of euros to prevent their images from being distributed. Some deposit money over and over again for months. Others are under such severe pressure that they lend themselves to criminal activities, says Gerkens. They make their bank account available – “as a money mule” – to transfer money or launder money. All to prevent their images from being leaked. But more often than not, victims are forced to send even more nude images of themselves to the blackmailer.

One hundred underage girls

The latter form of ‘sextortion’ is central to an extensive criminal case, the first pre-trial hearing of which took place on Thursday. Gianni de W., a 24-year-old man from Etten-Leur in North Brabant, is suspected of extorting more than a hundred underage girls from all over the Netherlands.

De W. offered the girls money for their nude images. He then threatened to put that material online if they did not send more images. According to the police, this is the largest sextortion case ever to come to light in the Netherlands.

Nobody knows exactly how many young people fall victim to sextortion. The Central Bureau of Statistics reports on online sexual harassment among people over the age of sixteen – but this includes, in addition to sextortion, for example ‘continuing to insist on sex or a date’ – one in ten people suffered from this in the past five years.

Vicious circle: victims share even more images to prevent misery

The Helpwanted helpline (part of EOKM) received no less than 2,400 reports of sextortion in 2021. It is the most reported crime, according to Gerkens, and ranks above, for example, cybergrooming (where the aim is a face-to-face meeting with the victim).

Boys have recently become the majority among the reporters, says Gerkens. They are usually extorted in a different way than girls. Boys are pressured to transfer money (‘financial sextortion’), while girls are more often concerned with the images themselves (‘sexual sextortion’). How is that possible? Gerkens explains that this difference has to do with the market. “On porn sites, for example, there is less demand for nude images of boys than of girls.”

Perpetrators put pressure on by tracing contact details of friends, family and classmates. In a 2021 Helpwanted study, young people tell how sophisticated that is: “I received a photo where they had enlarged my father’s and mother’s profile with data. They even knew where my parents came from, where they lived, their date of birth.” Another boy describes how his nude images appeared very briefly on YouTube in order to “create panic”.

Because victims usually share their nude images voluntarily in the first instance, shame and guilt play an important role. Victims end up in a vicious circle: in order to prevent misery, they share even more images and the mountain of incriminating material only gets bigger.

Share photos to flirt

What may play a role in the De W. case is that sending nude images has generally become more common. It Helpwanted report points out that young people are increasingly sharing photos among themselves to flirt, for example, as a joke, or to show off their sexual contacts to friends. And it now seems, says Gerkens, that the threshold for sharing images in exchange for money has also become lower. “The fact that we are increasingly receiving reports of girls being offered money out of the blue for nude photos gives the impression that there is enthusiasm for this,” says Gerkens. “That there are girls who respond to that.”

Helpwanted has been “flooded” with reports of sextortion since last Thursday, when the media reported about the criminal case, says Gerkens. “Such a case pushes victims over the threshold.”

Roy Heerkens of Victim Support explains that more and more is becoming known about the impact of online sexual violence. Last year, the agency assisted ten thousand victims of sexual violence, including sextortion. The impact can be “comparable”, says Heerkens, with physical sexual violence, “such as assault and rape”. It can just as well lead to depression, PTSD and more frequent thoughts of suicide. “For example, victims of online sexual violence can literally feel dirty and take a shower more often.”

What makes this form of sexual violence extra burdensome, says Heerkens, is the threat that the material will become public. “That leads to helplessness. That can really hurt someone. And even if the images have already been shared, the uncertainty remains: who has seen them? Will they turn up somewhere else later?”