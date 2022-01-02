And the British Cabinet Office said that workplaces in the public sector are preparing for employee absence rates ranging from 10 to 25 percent, as the Corona virus causes more people to be infected or forced to undergo quarantine.

The Omicron mutant, with a rapid ability to spread, caused a significant increase in the number of new daily infections in Britain during Christmas and New Year, with a new daily rate of 189,000 new infections on December 31.

According to estimates by the Office for National Statistics, 1 in 25 people in England – or about two million people – were infected with Covid-19 in the week before Christmas. In London, the number rose to 1 in 15.

Cabinet Secretary Stephen Barclay said there were already “significant” absences, and so the government was preparing for “all eventualities”.

“Contingency plans need to be updated and we take measures to mitigate these effects,” Barclay said.

He cited increased support for virus testing in schools and warehouses, and possibly better ventilation, as an example of how to prevent transmission.

Delegated authorities in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have imposed restrictions on events and gatherings to counter the rapidly spreading outbreak of Omicron.

On the other hand, British Health Minister, Sajid Javid, said that imposing further restrictions would be a “last resort” for England, despite the high rate of daily infections.