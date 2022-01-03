The end of the year saw the Covid-19 outbreak on cruises across the country. According to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), 301 people were contaminated on more than five cruises along the Brazilian coast.

The resumption of maritime cruises was approved on October 5th, but given the situation of the vessels, the agency suggested, on the last October 31st, the temporary suspension of the cruise ship season. The Ministry of Health has not yet taken a position on this.

+US authorizes booster dose of Pfizer for teenagers 12 to 15 years old

“Currently, we cannot predict what will happen in two months’ time, it is an obscure scenario. For now, with this current scenario and with the very fast propagation of omicrons, it would be prudent to cancel the season”, believes Lorena de Castro Diniz, coordinator of the Scientific Department of Immunization at ASBAI – Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology.

Specialists also claim that the difficulty in testing travelers, the concentration of people in closed spaces and the duration of the trip make cruises not the best travel option at the beginning of the year.

Difficulty in effective testing

The exam required for boarding these cruises is the PCR. Experts are unanimous in pointing out that this method of testing is very difficult to detect the infection if the patient is asymptomatic or in the first days of the disease.

“It is practically impossible to know if there is someone with Covid-19 at the time of shipment, even with recent prior testing, with PCR or Antigen Testing. No test has 100% sensitivity, especially in the first 3 days after infection”, explained Dr. Ivan França, head of Infectology at ACCamargo Câncer Center

Prefer shorter or non-crowded trips

A cruise trip usually takes several days to reach its destination. Furthermore, most of the time thousands of people end up staying indoors on the vessel.

The infected nurse at the Hospital HSANP Milton Monteiro discourages traveling by ship this early this year and reinforces that people are aware of the measures that companies are taking regarding isolation between passengers and disinfection of the place.

“Airlines demonstrate greater control and bus companies are concerned about adapting insulation in areas with curtains and acrylics. On the other hand, when traveling by ship, there are days in contact with several people and often in closed environments and without the use of masks”, he said.

