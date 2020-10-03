Police officers in the capital are said to have made racist comments in a chat. The police react immediately and the authorities initiate proceedings. There is now a case in Thuringia as well.

After in North Rhine-Westphalia a police-run racist chat group was uncovered, there is now a similar case in the Berlin police .

a police-run racist chat group was uncovered, there is now a similar case in the . The ARD-Magazine “Monitor” had exposed the case.

Well the authorities have one Criminal proceedings initiated.

initiated. Only a short time later there is also in Thuringia a case.

Update from October 2, 9:28 p.m .: Just one day after it became known that it was also in Berlin a Chat group existed in the Police officers made racist expressions should have, now also enters Thuringia a similar case emerges. A Thuringian police candidate is said to be in a chat right-wing extremist content have forwarded. The Gera public prosecutor’s office is investigating the case, as the Interior Ministry announced on Friday evening. The chat partner is different than in the previous cases in North Rhine Westphalia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania or Berlin but been a person outside of the police force. “There are currently no findings about the involvement of other police officers,” it said.

At the same time you check consequences under service law against the accused from the Meiningen Education Center. All police officers should be on the Ground of the Basic Law stand and stand up for the free and democratic basic order at any time, emphasized Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD). “Anyone who does not live up to this claim has no place in the Thuringian police,” emphasized the SPD politician.

The case was probably already known on Thursday, according to the announcement. Then on Friday Searches given to the police officer. Maier assured him that he would kick right-wing extremist ideas with all determination against it.

After NRW & Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Racist statements also in the Berlin police chat group

Our first report from October 1st: Berlin – Also in the ranks of the Berlin police it should be in a chat group racist comments have given. After a corresponding report by the ARD-Magazine “Monitor” on Criminal proceedings one. In the chat, Muslims are referred to as “fanatical primate culture”, refugees are equated with rapists or rats and neo-Nazis are named as possible “allies” in left-wing demonstrations, according to the report, which will be broadcast on Thursday evening (October 1st).

Racists would have been in the police no place, according to a police report on Thursday. “According to the information we were able to gather from the current media coverage, a Chat group unearthed, in which disciplinary and criminal content was shared, “explained the police.

Racist chat group in Berlin: More than 25 officials are said to have exchanged views

According to “Monitor” it should be the internal chat of a service group act in which more than 25 officials should have exchanged. Above all, seven officials regularly made clear racist comments, often in the form of supposed jokes, the report says. Colleagues often commented on the statements with approval. A supervisor of the group had been informed about racist statements in the chat. In an email he asked the officials not to share any criminally relevant content.

Berlin’s Senator for the Interior Andreas Geisel explained according to the TV magazine: “If the allegations prove to be true, this is absolutely unacceptable and has nothing to do with a modern, cosmopolitan capital police force.” According to the administration, the editors submitted this senator three examples, everything else is still open. There was no knowledge of the further scope and content of the chats, the parties involved and the agency. “We welcome the fact that the Berlin police immediately started investigations,” said the interior administration on Twitter.

We have no knowledge of the further scope and content of the chats, the people involved and / or the office. We appreciate that @polizeiberlin immediately started an investigation. – Senate Department for Home Affairs and Sport (@derInnensenator) October 1, 2020

Only two weeks earlier, five right-wing extremist chat groups were uncovered by police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia. Suspected cases there according to a report of the Rheinische Post now also in one Observation group of the protection of the constitution. There is still no official statement on this.

Racism scandal at the Berlin police: Interior Minister Seehofer sees no deficits in the investigation

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer looks at the education and punishment right-wing extremist activities No deficits in the security authorities, at least at the federal level. In the fight against right-wing extremism, the line of the federal government is clear, said the CSU*-Politician In the Bundestag: “We clarify, we do not cover up anything, and we follow rigorously.” Together with the presidents of the security authorities subordinate to him, Seehofer wants one next Tuesday Situation report on suspected right-wing extremist cases by the police and present in other federal and state security agencies. The report was prepared by Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Seehofer was also criticized by politicians of the coalition partner SPD for speaking out against a scientific study on racism in the police authorities. In the past few weeks North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania right-wing extremist chats by police officers became known. The Berlin police reported about the media report via an internal chat group: “With knowledge of the facts, we immediately initiated criminal proceedings and started investigations.” This included “Research on the content of the messages, the duration of the group’s existence, and the number of users as well as to the departments concerned ”.

The vast majority of employees live and act according to the values ​​of our democracy, it said. This includes reporting misconduct. “Because it is unbearable to know those among us who rise above others because of their origin and damage the reputation of an entire profession.” The police oppose this with all legal means up to and including dismissal. The Police Union was convinced that the Berlin police “is dealing with the allegations, which clears up completely and draws the appropriate consequences,” as she announced. Also a Bielefeld chief inspector is under main suspicion. He is suspected of posting right-wing extremist content in a chat group. (dpa / fmü) * Merkur.de and owl24.de are parts of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / Martin Schutt / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa