The International Criminal Court (ICC) received this Friday (17) a notification from five countries, including Bolivia, which broke relations with Israel, requesting that the body investigate the “situation in Palestine”, where alleged “war crimes ” are being committed during the Israeli counteroffensive. The notification was sent by South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti, all member states of the Rome Statute, the treaty that created the ICC.

In a statement, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan confirmed that his department “is already conducting an investigation into the situation in Palestine,” which had already begun on March 3, 2021. The investigation, according to Khan, “covers conduct which may constitute crimes covered by the Rome Statute, committed since June 13, 2014 in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The investigation also extends to the ‘escalation of hostilities’ and violence since the attacks that occurred on October 7, 2023.”

Khan stated that since taking office in June 2021, he has for the first time created a “team dedicated to advancing the investigation regarding the situation in Palestine.” According to him, the unified team is “collecting, preserving and analyzing information and communications from relevant stakeholders in relation to pertinent incidents.” Khan’s department has already collected a significant amount of “information and evidence, including through reports received via OTP Link”, a secure platform for receiving such reports.

The prosecutor said he “will continue his engagement with all relevant actors, whether national authorities, civil society, survivor groups or international partners, to advance the investigation [sobre a situação na Palestina]”. He also said he will continue his “efforts to visit Palestine and Israel in order to meet with survivors, listen to civil society organizations, and engage with relevant national counterparts.” He declared himself ready to “work with all parties, including to complement domestic accountability efforts, to ensure that justice is done for all those affected by Rome Statute crimes.”

Khan called on all relevant actors to “provide full cooperation with his department”. He also called on all member states of the Rome Statute to “provide him with the necessary tools so that he can effectively fulfill his mandate, in all situations.”

Relatives of victims of Hamas attacks denounced the terrorist group for crimes against humanity

The families of the victims of the Hamas terrorist attacks, which took place on October 7 against the territory of Israel, which resulted in 1,200 deaths, filed a lawsuit this Friday at the ICC, accusing Hamas and other terrorist groups of Gaza from committing crimes against humanity.

According to information from the Argentine website Infobae, among the perpetrators of the action are Eyal Waldman, whose daughter and her boyfriend were murdered by Hamas terrorists, and other family members of those killed and people who were kidnapped. They presented evidence of what happened in the attacks on the 7th, Waldman, who is a renowned businessman in the technology sector, told the Israeli broadcaster Channel 12.

Waldman highlighted that the families have also asked the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Hamas leaders to prevent them from traveling, just as the ICC did in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine.