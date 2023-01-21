Club América, without a doubt, has one of the most powerful and complete squads in the entire Liga MX. For the technical director, this is both a blessing and a curse: on the one hand, he has enough players to overcome injuries and loss of play, as well as generating internal competition and variants; however, on the other hand, the coach has to relegate some elements to the bench and the stands.
Some elements of America are in this situation, such as Jürgen Damm, who since his arrival has played a secondary role in the cream-blue squad. However, the former Pachuca and Tigres player seems comfortable with his new role and was even renewed by the board when it was thought that he would leave for another squad to have the desired minutes.
The winger Salvador Reyes is in the same situation as Damm. He is a footballer with very few minutes and, unless Luis Fuentes is injured, it seems that he will not have much activity in the Clausura 2023. Unlike Damm, the 24-year-old, a former Puebla player, would seek to leave the institution before the end of the winter transfer market.
According to the most recent reports, Reyes would try to leave the Eagles in this transfer window, albeit on loan. So far it is not known which clubs would be interested in adding to the element of America.
It is also not clear if the Azulcremas are willing to release Reyes, since they do not have another left back besides Luis Fuentes.
In the first two dates of the Clausura 2023, Reyes has only played 10 minutes.
Last semester things were not much better, since the native of Taxco de Alarcón played a total of 461 minutes and played 11 games in the regular phase of the Apertura 2022.
