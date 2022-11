Last week, a majority in the STF voted to force the government to reactivate the Amazon Fund within 60 days | photo: Bigstock

The German Ministry of Development and Cooperation reported this Wednesday (2) that the country is ready to resume its financial contributions to the Amazon Fund, a fund created in the early 2000s to finance forest preservation.

In 2019, the fund was blocked for new projects due to an impasse between Norway and the Brazilian government, which intended to change the rules for releasing funds. In the second, after the victory of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for a new term, the Nordic country announced that it could inject US$ 641 million withheld for three years into the fund.

“In principle, we are ready to release the frozen media to the Amazon Forest Preservation Fund. Let’s now discuss the details with the transition team. Within the German government there is a strong willingness to quickly reach out,” said a German ministry spokesperson.

Last week, a majority of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) voted in favor of a request by opposition parties to the government of President Jair Bolsonaro to force the Executive to reactivate the fund within 60 days, with the previous governance format, regulated by Lula in 2008.

In this model, the management of the fund remains with the BNDES, and a council formed mostly by NGOs, universities and state representatives provides guidelines for the selection of projects. The government’s objective in 2019 was to give greater weight to the Union in this definition.