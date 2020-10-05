In Hathras, while there is anger among the people for allegedly gang-raping a Dalit girl and then burning the dead body on behalf of the family on behalf of the police, there is a political uproar on the other side. In this case, despite the action taken by the Allahabad High Court from automatic cognition to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the anger does not seem to stop.

Here, the legal guard in this case will now advocate AP Singh on behalf of the accused gang-rape accused of Hathras who defended Nirbhaya’s rapists in court. A letter written on behalf of former Union Minister Manvendra Singh stated that AP Singh will contest the case of Hathras accused. With this it has been further stated that AP Singh’s fees will be collected on behalf of All India Kshatriya Mahasabha.

The letter further states that in the Hathras case, the SC-ST law is being grossly misused to discredit the Savarna society, especially the Rajputs. Therefore, in the Hathras case, AP Singh is being appointed as a lawyer to make the case milk of milk and water of water.

On the other hand, advocate Seema Samriddhi Kushwaha, who sentenced Nirbhaya convicts to death, will now contest the case of the victim’s family in the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Hathras. For this, the victim’s family has also agreed and signed the necessary documents.

It is worth noting that on September 14, this dreadful treatment was done with a 19-year-old Dalit girl. Seeing his condition deteriorating, he was referred for treatment in Safdarjung, Delhi. However, he died while undergoing treatment there.

After this incident, the police had banned the entry of everyone, including the media, by imposing Section 144 in the area, saying that the SIT investigation was going on. Subsequently, the Inspector, DSP and SP of the area was suspended by the Yogi government and recommended a CBI inquiry. But, no action is being taken on the DM for all-round question. Meanwhile, several meetings have been held in defense of the Hathras accused and it is being said that they are being implicated.

