The Russian invasion of Ukraine completes nine months this Thursday (24), and the unanimous opinion among Western governments and analysts is that nothing turned out the way Vladimir Putin wanted: Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration did not fall, Ukrainians carry out a counteroffensive in which they have already regained control of Kherson (the only regional capital that Russia had conquered since the beginning of the war) and sanctions are putting pressure on the Russian economy.

However, despite the stimulus provided by recent military victories, there is also a consensus that Ukraine’s account continues to grow. The first (and main) cost is human: General Mark Milley, chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported last week that more than 100,000 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed or wounded in the war (Russia would have suffered similar casualties ), the highest number ever estimated since the conflict began.

Milley also pointed out that around 40,000 Ukrainian civilians would have been killed or injured, a number well above the 6,600 civilian fatalities and 10,200 injuries estimated by the United Nations until Monday (20). The UN also estimated that 7.8 million Ukrainians sought refuge in other countries in Europe and 6.2 million were internally displaced.

The bill for recovering the Ukrainian economy is also getting steeper. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that the country’s GDP should suffer a retraction of 35% in 2022 and inflation should be 20.6%, as the country’s central bank has issued a lot of currency to offset the impacts on the budget. public.

The Kyiv School of Economics calculated that by September the direct losses generated by the war in Ukraine’s agriculture already amounted to US$ 6.6 billion and the indirect ones, US$ 34.25 billion, due to impacts such as interruptions in the logistics chain, higher prices low for export-oriented products and a drop in agricultural production.

The same institution estimated that, until the month before last, Ukraine had lost more than US$ 127 billion in infrastructure, but a much greater loss is already projected because Russia has been concentrating attacks against the energy, telecommunications and other sectors in recent weeks. .

With winter approaching and the electrical system increasingly compromised, the government has recommended that the population use energy rationally and that refugees do not return to their homes until the end of the coldest season of the year. Residents of newly liberated regions in the south were told to move to safer parts of the country.

Brazilian journalist Luis Kawaguti, author of the War Games column for the People’s Gazette, was in Ukraine in the first months of the conflict and returned to the country in October. He noted that Putin’s attacks on infrastructure would be aimed at breaking the morale of Ukrainians so that support for the resistance against Moscow would decline.

“From what I’ve seen, the worst problem is the electricity. We have more and more constant blackouts. This started in October, the first missile shower was on the 10th, four days before I returned to Ukraine,” she reported.

“There were at least seven missile showers in that period. The one that most affected the Odesa region, where I am, was yesterday. We were left without power and practically zero internet connection and for the first time I saw the whole city without electricity. Because before they did a kind of rotation, some neighborhoods had no electricity one day, other neighborhoods the next, kind of to save money. But yesterday they even stopped the trams”, highlighted Kawaguti.

The Russian bombings also compromise the water supply, the columnist pointed out. “I saw a lot of people on the streets buying drinking water, because there was a rumor that the water connections in Odesa had been destroyed, but the supply continued until this morning. A town next door, Mykolaiv, has been without water for months, just muddy water that you can’t use for practically anything, just to flush in the toilet,” he said.

With over 700 attacks against Ukraine’s hospital infrastructure, healthcare is a major concern. Kawaguti reported that there are many people leaving Kherson and going to Odesa, which has a better condition.

“Kherson still has hospitals in operation, but there are people outside and queues for care, a chaotic situation. I saw people stopping military ambulances to ask for medicine. And the heating part, in the older houses it is done with gas, but the newer ones depend more on electricity. A good part of heating in Ukraine depends, therefore, on electricity, this is very complicated”, said the journalist.

cost of reconstruction

A recent report by the American research group Brookings Institution, signed by economists Dave Skidmore, David Wessel and Elias Asdourian, analyzed the various studies that estimated the costs for the reconstruction of Ukraine – the Ukrainian government itself presented a ten-year plan in Switzerland in July years at a cost of US$750 billion. Bailout packages are being released or planned by allied governments and institutions such as the IMF and the European Investment Bank.

Skidmore, Wessel and Asdourian highlighted that the plans that have emerged have four main points in common. The first is that Ukraine’s reconstruction must modernize not only its infrastructure but also its economic, political and social institutions, “thus providing a decisive break with Ukraine’s Soviet past and paving the way for the country to join the European Union.”

The next two commonalities are that Ukrainians themselves must define the priorities for this reconstruction and its implementation, and that donor countries and institutions must “rigorous and cooperatively” oversee this process, given Ukraine’s endemic corruption.

The fourth point, perhaps the most important, is that there must be a clear horizon for ending this aid. “Reconstruction will take time – several plans mention 10 years – but continuing assistance indefinitely would undermine Ukraine’s ability to achieve self-sufficiency. Assistance, at least in the early stages of reconstruction, should mainly be in the form of grants to avoid burdening Ukraine with unmanageable debt,” the three economists wrote.