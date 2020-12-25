Gauhar and Zaid wrote – Qubool hai!
Gauhar Khan has also tagged Zaid Darbar with ‘Qubool Hai’ in the caption of his Instagram post. While Zaid, like Gauhar, has tagged Gauhar with these three pictures – ‘Qubool Hai!’
The engagement was announced on 5 November
Zaid Darbar is the son of Bollywood music director Ismail Darbar. Zaid is also an actor and dancer. The duo had announced their engagement on social media on 5 November. Zaid and Gauhar, who have been dating each other for almost two years, are getting a lot of wishes.
Hina and Anam wish the best
Hina Khan has commented on Gauhar’s post- Mashallah, God Bless. Gauhar and Hina were recently seen together in ‘Bigg Boss-14’. While commenting on the post, Zaid’s sister Anam Darbar has shared a heart emoji by writing ‘Bhabhiji’.
.
Leave a Reply