Gauhar and Zaid wrote – Qubool hai! Gauhar Khan has also tagged Zaid Darbar with ‘Qubool Hai’ in the caption of his Instagram post. While Zaid, like Gauhar, has tagged Gauhar with these three pictures – ‘Qubool Hai!’

The engagement was announced on 5 November Zaid Darbar is the son of Bollywood music director Ismail Darbar. Zaid is also an actor and dancer. The duo had announced their engagement on social media on 5 November. Zaid and Gauhar, who have been dating each other for almost two years, are getting a lot of wishes.

Hina and Anam wish the best Hina Khan has commented on Gauhar’s post- Mashallah, God Bless. Gauhar and Hina were recently seen together in ‘Bigg Boss-14’. While commenting on the post, Zaid’s sister Anam Darbar has shared a heart emoji by writing ‘Bhabhiji’.

Actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Gauhar Khan married her boyfriend Zaid Darbar on Friday. Both read nikah in the presence of the family at ITC Grand Maratha Hotel in Mumbai. There was a festive atmosphere during this, while Gauhar Khan has also made the first post on Instagram just after Nikah. Gauhar has posted three pictures after Nikah and has written – Qubool hai!