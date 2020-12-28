Actress Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar are married. Their celebrations started on 22 December and both married on 25 December. Many videos and photos of the reception and nikah were revealed on social media which became fiercely viral. After Nikah, Gauhar Khan shared some pictures with the Shahar Zaid court on Sunday.

Gowhar Khan’s face is clearly visible after marriage. Both are seen in the mood for fun in the photo. Both of them are wearing gray colored T-shirts. Zaid’s T-shirt has ‘Hubi’ written on it and Gauhar’s T-shirt has ‘Waifi’ written on it. In the caption of the photos, Gauhar Khan created a black color heart emoji.

After Chixa, Mehndi and Sangeet, both of them said ‘Kubool Hai’ to each other. During the celebrations, Zaid Darbar’s father Ismail Darbar sang many songs with his wife.

Ex boyfriend Kushal Tandon congratulated

Gauhar has returned to work after Nikah. They do not even have time to go on honeymoon. Recently, Gauhar Khan was spotted at Mumbai Airport. In the flight by coincidence, Gauhar Khan also had his ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon. In such a situation, Kushal shared a video and called the actress a happy marriage.

Kushal Tandon said, “Friends, what a chance. I am going to a place and see I found an old good friend of mine on the flight, who has been married recently. She is sitting with me. It is by chance that the two of us have met, I was not stocking it. “

Kushal further says that maybe I had to congratulate you in reality. I am very happy for you. Marriage Happy Gauhar Khan. Kushal Tandon has called meeting Gauhar Khan a happy coincidence.