For various reasons, since 2009, the list of countries whose memberships have been suspended by the African Peace and Security Council is growing.

Article 30

Article 30 of the Constitutive Act of the African Union states, under the item “Suspension of Participation,” that “Governments that come to power through unconstitutional means are not allowed to participate in the activities of the Union.”

The following is a list of countries whose membership has been suspended since 2009:

Madagascar 2009

March 2009, military forces on the island of Madagascar stormed the presidential palace in the capital and seized it after the opposition leader called on the army to arrest President Mark Ravalomanana, then the army-backed opposition announced that it had appointed opposition leader Andry Rajoelina (34 years) as head of a transitional government for a period of two years.

The African Union decided to suspend Madagascar’s membership in the union, saying that what happened in the country was part of an “unconstitutional change of government.”

Guinea Bissau 2012

April 2012 A military coup takes place in West African Guinea-Bissau about two weeks before the second round of presidential elections.

The African Union suspended Guinea-Bissau’s membership in the African body following the coup.

Central Africa 2013

March 2013, after the outbreak of war between the government and the Seleka group, the “rebellion movement” that seized the capital and overthrew President Francois Bozize, the union suspended the membership of the Central African Republic.

Egypt 2013

In July 2013, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union suspended Egypt’s membership after the events of June 30. Then, in June 2014, the Council decided that Egypt would resume its activities in the Union.

In February 2019, Egypt assumed the rotating presidency of the African Union at the start of the 32nd summit in Addis Ababa.

Burkina Faso 2015

September 2015, soldiers from the presidential guard loyal to former President Blaise Compaore stormed a cabinet meeting and kidnapped interim President Michel Kafando and his Prime Minister Jacob Isaac Zida, disrupting a transitional period that was due to end with elections within days.

The African Union suspended Burkina Faso’s membership and imposed sanctions on the leaders of the military coup, and gave the coup leaders 4 days to restore the interim government, or else they face a travel ban and asset freeze.

South Sudan 2020

June 2020, the African Union Commission suspended South Sudan’s membership due to Juba’s failure to pay its financial contributions for 3 consecutive years, estimated at $9 million.

Mali 2020 and 2021

August 2020 President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta is removed from power by a military alliance after months of unrest following irregularities in parliamentary elections and the arrest of opposition leader Soumila Cisse.

The African Union suspended Mali’s membership, but reinstated it a few weeks later following the announcement of a new civilian-led transitional administration.

May 2021, the military arrests interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Mukhtar Wan, and pressures them to resign, blocking a political transition through democratic elections.

June 2021 The African Union suspends Mali again, threatening sanctions if the junta’s leaders do not return power to civilians.

Guinea 2021

September 2021, elements of the army’s special task unit led by Mamady Domboy carried out a military coup and arrested Guinea’s President Alpha Conde, the country’s first democratically elected president in 2010, after a shooting in the capital, Conakry.

The African Union announced the suspension of Guinea’s membership, and the decision included suspending the participation of the Republic of Guinea in all activities of the African Union and its decision-making bodies.

Sudan 2019 and 2021

June 2019, the African Peace and Security Council suspended Sudan’s membership in all activities of the Union until the formation of a transitional council led by civilians, after a wave of violence swept the country and resulted in large numbers of deaths.

In October 2021, the Sudanese army removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, most of the cabinet members, civilian members of the Sovereignty Council, and many officials and media workers from their positions.

The African Peace and Security Council decided to suspend Sudan’s participation in all activities until the return of civilian-led power.

Niger 2023

July 2023, Niger witnessed a military coup, during which the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum, was arrested.

The African Peace and Security Council decided to suspend Niger’s participation, with immediate effect, in all activities of the Union, due to the coup.

Gabon 2023

August 2023, the African Peace and Security Council suspended Gabon’s membership, after senior military officers announced their coup shortly after the election commission announced that President Omar Bongo won a third term by a large margin in the elections.