There have been two consecutive days of attacks in Kharkiv in which civilians have died, Ukraine denounces, an onslaught that leaves more than fifty dead, including minors. However, the Kremlin has defended its actions, after ensuring that it only attacks military targets. The most recent event occurred this October 6 in a residential complex in the northeast of the country, one day after the deadliest attack in recent months and which marks a new point in the midst of Kiev’s counteroffensive.

Russia maintains that its troops only target military targets and not civilians.

These statements come after the attack attributed to Moscow on October 6 on residential buildings in the center of Kharkiv, which killed a 10-year-old boy along with his grandmother and injured at least 28 people.

It is the second most important city in the country and follows the attack registered a day earlier in the town of Groza, a few kilometers away. The attack left more than 50 dead, including at least two minors, being classified as the worst in recent months.

The bombing of Groza hit a cafe and a grocery store in that town, where the wake was taking place for a soldier who had died in combat.

“The Russian military does not launch attacks against civilian targets,” said Dmitri Peskov, presidential spokesman, adding that “the attacks are carried out against targets of military infrastructure, places where soldiers are concentrated, and senior Army officials.”

Local resident Valentyna (left), 73, cries as she sits with her husband Volodymyr (right), 76, in front of their damaged house after a Russian attack hit a shop and cafe in the village of Groza , about 30 kilometers west of Kupiansk. , on October 6, 2023, in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian attack on Oct. 5, 2023, killed at least 52 people gathered for a vigil at a store and cafe in a village in eastern Ukraine, authorities said. Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said victims had gathered to remember a deceased villager in Groza in the Kharkiv region, which has a population of 330. AFP – GENYA SAVILOV

This small and almost deserted town is one of Russia’s current objectives, being one of the few where they have made recent progress when the war seems to have once again entered a period of quiet despite Kiev’s counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, excavators were used to expand the Groza cemetery, which before the Russian invasion had about 300 inhabitants, then there were about 100 and after the bombing, it was almost uninhabited.

This same October 6, the Ukrainian Parliament approved an increase in its defense and security spending for the remainder of 2023, representing 26.6% of the country’s GDP.

“These changes set two records in the history of Ukraine. General budget expenditures for the first time will exceed 88 billion euros and the deficit will exceed 51.9 billion,” said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

This photo taken and released by Ukraine’s presidential press service on October 5, 2023 shows President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hugging during the European Political Community summit at the Congress Palace in Granada , south of Spain. Europe’s quest to build a common geopolitical purpose brought four dozen of its leaders to Grenada, but its credibility took a hit when the Azerbaijani president stayed away. AFP – HANDOUT

The budget still needs the signature of President Zelensky, who is holding meetings in Spain and seeking more support from his European counterparts during the European Political Community summit.

Russia maintains that it has no intention of carrying out nuclear tests

That was the Kremlin’s statement amid growing fears that Russia would revoke its ratification of the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

The Kremlin spokesman said that the Chamber of Deputies is studying the possibility of withdrawing from said treaty, but that this would not signify Russia’s interest in advancing possible nuclear tests.

Moscow added that it would be a “mirror response” since the United States has not yet ratified the CTBT.

“That is a question for the deputies of the House. Theoretically, this ratification can be withdrawn. If we do it, that will be more than enough,” President Putin said a day earlier referring to the issue.

The Speaker of the House, Viacheslav Volodin, said via Telegram that the Legislature will address the revocation of the CTBT during its next meeting, following Putin’s words.

Ukraine recovers remains of soldiers killed in combat

The mortal remains of at least 64 Ukrainian soldiers were recovered from Russian territory, according to the kyiv Government.

Several security agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross mediated to make this possible.

“Ukraine continues to actively take all possible legal measures within the norms of International Humanitarian Law to establish the whereabouts of defenders of Ukraine who disappeared or were captured,” reads a statement.

The Ukrainian Government promised to continue guaranteeing the “safe transfer” of the mortal remains, as well as the identification of the bodies.

With EFE and local media