Now the opposition leader should give it a try: Israeli President Rivlin has tasked Lapid with forming a government. Because Netanyahu failed.

Tel Aviv (dpa) – After Benjamin Netanyahu’s * failed attempt, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin reassigned the contract to form a government. The previous opposition leader Jair Lapid from the Future Party should now form a coalition, as the presidential office announced on Wednesday evening. Rivlin said Lapid had received recommendations from 56 MPs. Naftali Bennett of the ultra-right Jamina party, who like Lapid previously requested the mandate to form a government, received only seven recommendations. The parliament, the Knesset, has 120 members.

Lapid said, “I will do everything I can to ensure that an Israeli unity government is formed as soon as possible so that we can start working for the citizens of Israel.” However, to get a majority of 61 MPs, he would have to have a number of parties and unite lists that are far apart in the political spectrum. According to observers, this should not be easy. A new election is still not ruled out.

Israel’s President awards new government formation contract – alliance sought without Netanyahu’s participation

The 57-year-old entered politics after a career as a television presenter. He served as finance minister in a previous Netanyahu government. Now he is striving for an alliance without Netanyahu’s participation. In the last election, the Future Party had become the second strongest force behind the right-wing conservative Likud.

Israel * is in a political crisis. The fourth parliamentary election within two years in March again failed to result in a clear majority. The party landscape is very fragmented.

Politically, Israel does not come to rest: Netanyahu fails to form a new government

Netanyahu was the first politician to receive the mandate to form a government. However, the 71-year-old did not succeed. He gave up his mandate shortly before a deadline on Wednesday night. He has been prime minister for twelve years and is the longest-serving head of government in the country’s history.

The candidate appointed by the president has four weeks to form a coalition and can apply for a two-week extension. Should there be a new election, Netanyahu might also have the chance to become prime minister again. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA