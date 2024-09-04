Survey data revealed some economic fragility in the single currency area, with new orders, employment and business confidence deteriorating, despite economic growth.

Stock movements

The Stoxx 600 index fell 0.95 percent to 514.8 points, its lowest level in more than a week.

Shares of Dutch chipmakers ASML and ASM International fell 5.95 percent and 5.70 percent, respectively, as technology stocks, especially chip companies, came under pressure in the US markets.

The final reading in a survey by S&P Global showed that the euro zone private sector economy grew at its strongest pace since May, as the composite PMI rose to 51 points in August from 50.2 points in July, supported by the services index, which rose to 52.9 points from 51.9 points.